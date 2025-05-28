India Head Coach Gautam Gambhir's No-Nonsense Reply On Shreyas Iyer's Test Exclusion Goes Viral

Under Shubman Gill's leadership, the Indian team will usher in a new challenge when they take on England in a five-match Test series. Gill has been named the captain of the Test them while Rishabh Pant will be his deputy in the red-ball format.

Following the retirement of Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma, Team India will undergo a transition period, and the England series is expected to mark the start of a new dawn. Both Karun Nair and Shardul Thakur received a call-up after a prolonged period, while Arshdeep Singh might make his debut on English soil as things stand.

Gautam Gambhir Opens Up On Shreyas Iyer's Omission From Test Squad

Among the notable absentees was Punjab Kings captain Shreyas Iyer. The 30-year-old has been in the form of his life and also played a pivotal part in PBKS' revival. With 514 runs in 14 matches, he frontlined IPL 2025 with great leadership skills but couldn't find a place in the Test squad.

Indian head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on the exclusion of the Indian batter. When he was asked about Iyer's absence, he replied, “I'm not a selector.”

Iyer last played a Test against England in Vizag at the start of last year and since then hasn't been a part of the Test setup. He recently returned to the ODI fold in the England series this year and was also in the Champions Trophy-winning squad. He has amassed 811 runs in 14 matches at an average of 36.86 with a high score of 105. His ODI numbers have proved to be better as he has registered 2845 runs in 70 matches at an average of 48.22.

India’s squad For England Tour