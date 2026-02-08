India Receive Huge Washington Sundar Boost, Suryakumar Yadav Provides Positive Update Ahead Of Namibia Clash In T20 World Cup 2026

In a massive boost, Suryakumar Yadav has provided a positive Washington Sundar update after India's 29-run win over the USA in the T20 World Cup 2026 opener in Mumbai on Saturday. The Indian captain confirmed Sundar will join the squad in Delhi ahead of India's clash with Namibia on February 12. Sundar's unavailability has been a major concern and he is all set to team up with the squad in the national capital as it stands.

After the match, Suryakumar said, “Washy [Washington] is joining us in Delhi. He is good , everything is fine.”

Jasprit Bumrah missed out on a spot in the team due to illness and Sky confirmed the fast bowling sensation had a high fever due to the weather. "He was having a high fever because of the weather, like how Abhishek [Sharma] was under the weather. But the rest everything is good."

India already had to replace Harshit Rana with Mohammed Siraj after the former suffered an injury during India's T20 World Cup warm-up game against South Africa recently. Sundar's addition will ease the pressure on vice-captain Axar Patel as he is India's sole spin all-rounder for the time being.

Coming to the match SUrakumar Yadav bailed out India once again a sthe home side had a batting collapse against the USA.

