India Star Rishabh Pant Earns High Praise From Australian Cricket Icon Greg Chappell Following Headingley Test: 'He Is Reinventing The Game'

India's Rishabh Pant celebrates after scoring his century on day four at the Headingley Test | Image: AP

England vs India: Shubman Gill-led Team India suffered a five-wicket defeat against Ben Stokes' England in the first match of the Anderson-Tendulkar Trophy, at Headingley in Leeds, on Tuesday, June 24th.

English opener Ben Duckett was named the 'Player of the Match' following his extravagant century during the run chase. However, it was Rishabh Pant who got all the attention during the game in Leeds.

The 27-year-old received massive praise from cricket pundits all over the world following his twin centuries in the first Test match of the series. With his two hundreds in the game, Rishabh Pant broke multiple records.

The Indian wicketkeeper-batter played a 134-run knock from 178 balls, and at a strike rate of 75.28. He hammered 12 fours and 6 sixes during his time on the crease. Later in the second inning, Pant scored 118 runs from 140 balls at a strike rate of 84.29. The 27-year-old slammed 15 fours and 3 sixes.

Rishabh Pant Receives Massive Praise From Greg Chappell

While speaking at an event in Mumbai, former Australian cricketer Greg Chappell showered praise on Rishabh Pant, saying that the youngster is reinventing the game as a batsman.

Chappell also praised Pant's attacking style of play in Test cricket.

"The beauty of it (Pant's batting) is that he gets his runs at a very fast rate, which gives you time to win cricket matches. His was a phenomenal performance - some of the shots that he played probably weren't in the MCC coaching manual when I last looked at it. He is reinventing the game as a batsman," Greg Chappell said as quoted by Cricbuzz.

Rishabh Pant's Stats In Tests

Rishabh Pant made his Test debut in 2018 against England. Following that, the keeper-batter played 44 Test matches and 77 innings, scoring 3200 runs at an average of 44.44, and a strike rate of 74.03. As of now, the 27-year-old has slammed eight centuries and 15 fifties in red-ball cricket.