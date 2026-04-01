India Stars Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan Continue To Hold Top Spots In Latest ICC T20I Batting Rankings

South Africa batter Connor Esterhuizen has made a remarkable jump in the latest ICC Men's T20I Player Rankings following his stellar performances in the recent five-match T20I series against New Zealand. Esterhuizen rose from outside the top 100 in the T20I batting rankings to 39th place, according to the ICC website.

The 24-year-old amassed 200 runs across the five T20Is, earning the Player of the Series award as his contributions helped South Africa clinch a 3-2 series victory on New Zealand soil. His tally of 200 runs was more than double that of any other player in the series.

New Zealand wicketkeeper Tim Robinson also saw a rise in the rankings, moving up two spots to joint 32nd after scoring 81 runs against the Proteas.

India's Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan continue to hold the top two spots in the batting rankings, while England veteran Jos Buttler (up one place to eighth) and New Zealand's Tim Seifert (down one to ninth) are the only players within the top 20 to change positions this week.

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In the T20I bowler rankings, Afghanistan spinner Rashid Khan still holds the top spot, while several South African players emerge as the biggest gainers after their performances against New Zealand.

The pace trio of Gerald Coetzee (up 36 places to joint 52nd), Ottneil Baartman (up 10 to 56th) and George Linde (up six spots to joint 62nd) all gained ground, while New Zealand's emerging seamer Zakary Foulkes (up 11 spots to 70th) was also rewarded for his efforts.

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