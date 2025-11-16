India Suffer Severe Blow, Shubman Gill To Miss Remainder Of 1st Test Against South Africa In Kolkata

Indian captain Shubman Gill will not be a part of the 1st Test match in Kolkata against South Africa, the BCCI has confirmed. Gill was stretchered off the pitch and was taken to the hospital to determine the extent of his neck spasm. In his absence, Rishabh Pant stepped in as the interim captain for the rest of the match.

BCCI Offered Shubman Gill Injury Update

BCCI said, “Captain Shubman Gill had a neck injury on Day 2 of the ongoing Test against South Africa in Kolkata. He was taken to the hospital for examination after the end of day's play. He is currently under observation in the hospital. He will take no further part in the Test match. He will continue to be monitored by the BCCI medical team.”

Gill walked out to bat after Washington Sundar's dismissal and just played three deliveries before going off the field. He swept the ball for a four and immediately held his neck while appearing in pain. According to ESPNcricinfo, the 26-year-old was spotted wearing a neck brace. He was accompanied by the team doctor and liaison officer as they left Eden Gardens.

1st Test Match In Kolkata Is Evenly Poised

The first Test match is evenly poised as of now. After bowling out South Africa for 159, India took a meagre 40-run lead courtesy of a Simon Harmer four-wicket haul. In the second innings, South Africa's batting order collapsed as Ravindra Jadeja ran through the Proteas batting lineup with another vintage performance. But South African skipper Temba Bavuma showed his resilience and countered the Indian bowling with a gritty half-century.