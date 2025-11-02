Updated 2 November 2025 at 10:05 IST
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: Suryakumar Yadav's India Look To Avoid Another Defeat In Hobart
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Latest Updates:
- Cricket
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: India and Australia will have another crack at each other in the third T20I of the series that is scheduled to be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart. The hosts of the five-match T20I series, Australia are 1-0 up in the series and with three matches still left to be played, they will fancy their chances of winning the series. The Aussies have already won the ODI series that was played prior to the the T20I series.
Catch all the on field action as India lock horns with Australia in the third T20I of the series
India vs Australia, 3rd T20I Live Score And Updates: The third and the final T20I of the series will be played at Bellerive Oval, Hobart. India are in dire need to win the third T20I in order to keep the series alive. A win for Australia in Hobart will mean that India can no longer win the series. India's batting has been a concern and they will have to sort their issues as they head into the third T20I.
2 November 2025 at 10:05 IST
Ind Vs Aus Live Score Update: Indian Men's Team Extend Wishes To Women's Team
Ind Vs Aus Live Score: The members of the Indian men's team have extended their wishes to the Harmanpreet Kaur's women's team who will play the ODI World Cup final against South Africa today
2 November 2025 at 10:02 IST
Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20I Live Score Update: India's Squad
Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20I Live Score: Here's a look at India's squad for the third T20I
Shubman Gill, Abhishek Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Harshit Rana, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Arshdeep Singh, Washington Sundar, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
2 November 2025 at 10:01 IST
Ind Vs Aus Live Score Update: Australia's Squad
Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20I Live Score: Here's a look at Australia's squad for the third T20I
Mitchell Marsh(c), Travis Head, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Mitchell Owen, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Mahli Beardman, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Matthew Kuhnemann, Sean Abbott, Matthew Short, Josh Philippe, Tanveer Sangha
2 November 2025 at 09:59 IST
Ind Vs Aus 3rd T20I Live Score: Hello and Welcome
Ind Vs Aus Live Score Update: India and Australia are all set to play the third T20I against each other. After defeating India in Melbourne, Australia will look to deny India their series win and scure an unassailable 2-0 lead in the series. the match will be played at the Bellerive Oval in Hobart
