Updated 8 November 2025 at 13:12 IST
India vs Australia 5th T20I Live Score: Suryakumar Yadav's India Eye Series Win Against Mitchell Marsh's Australia At The Gabba In Brisbane
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Score and Match Updates: Get live cricket score updates and ball-by-ball commentary for India vs Australia 5th T20I at The Gabba, Brisbane
- Cricket
- 2 min read
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live Score and Match Updates: The fifth and the final T20I of the India vs Australia will be played at The Gabba in Brisbane. Suryakumar Yadav's India are currently 2-1 up in the series and they are eyeing a series win against Mitchell Marsh's Australia. The Aussies on the other hand have to win the game in order to nullify India's lead and deny them their series win.
Stay tuned for the weather forecast, pitch report and ball-by-ball updates
Live Blog
IND vs AUS 5th T20I Live: Suryakumar Yadav's India are on the cusp of winning yet another T20I series. India looked in some trouble at the start of the series, but they are now currently in the driver's seat. India are 2-1 up in the series and they will like to walk out of Australia aftyer winning a T20 series down under.
8 November 2025 at 13:12 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Here's A Look At The Series So Far
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Let us have a look at how the series has played out so far
- 1st T20I on October 29, 2025: No result (due to rain)
- 2nd T20I on October 31, 2025: Australia won by 4 wickets
- 3rd T20I on November 2, 2025: India won by 5 wickets
- 4th T20I on November 6, 2025: India won by 48 runs
8 November 2025 at 13:06 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Australia's Record At The Gabba
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Australia have always been a force to reckon with at The Gabba, the Aussies have lost just one T20I out of eight that they have played on this venue
8 November 2025 at 12:57 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Kaif Gives His Verdict On Sanju Samson
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Ex-India player Mohammad Kaif recently said on his YouTube channel that Sanju Samson is being overshadowed at this moment. Shubman Gill is being groomed to become the future three-format captain, whereas Jitesh Sharma is best suited for the number 5 and 6 spot
8 November 2025 at 12:49 IST
IND vs AUS Live: India's Team Combination
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: After India's thumping win at the Carrara Oval in Queensland, The ‘men in blue' are likely to remain unchanged for the fifth and the final T20I of the series
8 November 2025 at 12:13 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Australia's Probable XI
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Here's a look at Australia's probable XI for the fifth T20I
Mitch Marsh (c), Matt Short, Josh Inglis (wk), Glenn Maxwell, Tim David, Marcus Stoinis, Mitch Owen, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, Adam Zampa, Mahli Beardman
8 November 2025 at 12:12 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Australia's Squad
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Here's a look at Australia's squad for the final T20I
Mitchell Marsh(c), Matthew Short, Josh Inglis(w), Tim David, Josh Philippe, Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ben Dwarshuis, Xavier Bartlett, Nathan Ellis, Adam Zampa, Matthew Kuhnemann, Mitchell Owen, Mahli Beardman
8 November 2025 at 12:11 IST
IND vs AUS Live: India's Probable XI
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Here's a look at India's probable XI
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav (c), Tilak Varma, Axar Patel, Washington Sundar, Jitesh Sharma (wk), Shivam Dube, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah
8 November 2025 at 12:10 IST
IND vs AUS Live: India's Squad
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: Here's a look at India's squad
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Jitesh Sharma(w), Washington Sundar, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Sanju Samson, Rinku Singh, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harshit Rana
8 November 2025 at 12:09 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Hello And Welcome
IND vs AUS 5th T20I: India's white-ball tour to Australia comes to an end today. The ‘men in blue’ will play the fifth and final T20I against Mitchell Marsh's Australia at The Gabba in Brisbane. India are currently leading the series 2-1 and Australia will try their very best to defeat India so that the series ends in a draw
