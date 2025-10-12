India vs Australia Live Score, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025: Alyssa Healy Wins Toss, Australia Opt To Bowl First
IND vs AUS, Latest Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's India will lock horns with Alyssa Healy's Australia in a high-octane ICC Women’s World Cup 2025 Clash. Here's all you need to know on real-time scores, standout performances, and key moments from the match
- Cricket
- 4 min read
India vs Australia Live Score: The ‘Women in Blue', India are up against their arch-rivals. Alyssa Healy's Australia in the ongoing ICC Women's Cricket World Cup. The match is all set to be played at the ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium, Visakhapatnam. Australia are on a 11-match winning streak in ODI World Cups currently and they will wary of India's prowess who are one of the favourites to win the game. Both India and Australia are in the top five of the Women's Cricket World Cup points table and they will look to better their standings after this game ends.
ALSO READ | India vs Australia Women's World Cup LIVE Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch The IND-W v AUS-W WC Game
Follow real-time scores, standout performances, and key moments from the match
Live Blog
IND vs AUS, ICC Women's Cricket World Cup 2025 Latest Updates: India are up against defending champions in their next World Cup 2025 clash. India women and Australia women have played 59 games against each other. Australia have won 48, whereas India have won only 11 out of them. Follow ball-by-ball action, top performances, and match highlights.
12 October 2025 at 14:52 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Mandhana On The Cusp Of Creating History
India vs Australia: India vice-captain Smriti Mandhana is just 18 runs away from becoming the first player to score 1000 ODI runs in a single calendar year
12 October 2025 at 14:48 IST
IND vs AUS Live: The Harmanpreet Factor
India vs Australia: Harmanpreet Kaur averages over 200 against Australia in World Cups
12 October 2025 at 14:44 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Smriti Mandhana's Domination Over Aussies
India vs Australia: Smriti Mandhana, the Indian vice-captain has scored four consecutive 50+ scores against Australia
12 October 2025 at 14:41 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Australia's XI
India vs Australia: Here's a look at Australia's XI
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt
12 October 2025 at 14:39 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Harmanpreet Backs Unchanged Side
India vs Australia: Despite losing their previous game against South Africa, India are going unchanged
Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh(w), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
12 October 2025 at 14:35 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Australia To Bowl First
India vs Australia: Alyssa Healy has won the toss, Australia will bowl first. The pitch looks good to bat, India will relish batting and setting a score for the defending champions to chase
12 October 2025 at 14:30 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Meghan Schutt On The Cusp Of Historic Record
India vs Australia: Australia pacer Meghan Schutt is just four wickets away from becoming the second-highest wicket-taker in World Cups. She will join Indian legend Jhulan Goswami who has 43 scalps in the competition
12 October 2025 at 14:28 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Australia's Predicted XI
India vs Australia: Here's a look at Australia's predicted XI
Alyssa Healy (C & wk), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Sophie Molineux, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt
12 October 2025 at 14:26 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Dissecting India's Pain Area In The World Cup
India vs Australia: Batting collapses are something that India will need to avoid in the upcoming clash against Australia. Here's how India's batting has crumbled on various occasions in the World Cup
12 October 2025 at 14:19 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Alyssa Healy Reacts To The India-Australia Clash
India vs Australia: Australia skipper Alyssa Healy did not play down India's credentials and said that they want to keep on raising the bar with every game. 'Teams are continually not just catching up but matching us at every opportunity they can. So, it's more about a discussion for us on how we keep raising the bar and be better ourselves', said the Australian skipper
12 October 2025 at 14:01 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Australia's Squad
India vs Australia: Here's a look at Australia's Squad
Alyssa Healy(w/c), Phoebe Litchfield, Ellyse Perry, Beth Mooney, Annabel Sutherland, Ashleigh Gardner, Tahlia McGrath, Georgia Wareham, Kim Garth, Alana King, Megan Schutt, Heather Graham, Sophie Molineux, Darcie Brown, Georgia Voll
12 October 2025 at 14:00 IST
IND vs AUS Live: India's Predicted XI
India vs Australia: Here is a look at India's predicted XI for the clash against Australia
Smriti Mandhana, Pratika Rawal, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Richa Ghosh (wk), Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani/Radha Yadav, Renuka Thakur
12 October 2025 at 13:58 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Sneh Rana Reflects On The India-Australia Clash
India vs Australia: India allrounder shared her take on the upcoming IND-W vs AUS-W clash. 'Australia are definitely one of the strongest competitors but on the other hand, we have a very positive mindset. Even in the past, we've played against them and also beaten them. We'll definitely try to give our best', said Rana
12 October 2025 at 13:56 IST
IND vs AUS Live: India's Squad
India vs Australia: Here's a look at India's Squad for their World Cup game against Australia
Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Richa Ghosh(w), Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Radha Yadav, Arundhati Reddy, Renuka Singh Thakur, Uma Chetry
12 October 2025 at 13:52 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Here's The Weather Forecast
India vs Australia: The upcoming IND-W vs AUS-W game is a sold out affair and the Rain Gods are expected not to make an appearance during the heavyweight clash. The conditions in Vizag are expected to remain good to bat in
12 October 2025 at 13:42 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Head-To-Head Record
India vs Australia: Australia women and India women have played 59 ODI games against each other. Australia have won 48 games, whereas India have won 11 games
12 October 2025 at 13:41 IST
IND vs AUS Live: Hello And Welcome
India vs Australia: The ACA-VDCA Cricket Stadium Visakhapatnam will witness the upcoming heavyweight clash between Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Alyssa Healy's Australia. The Aussies are the defending champions of the World Cup, and they will fancy their chances of dethroning England from the top of the table. India on the other hand are coming off a loss against South Africa and they will want to avoid two consecutive losses