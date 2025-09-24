India vs Bangladesh Live Cricket Score, Asia Cup 2025: BAN Win Toss, Opt to Bowl First Against IND In Dubai
India vs Bangladesh Asia Cup 2025 Live Score: As India and Bangladesh play each other at the Dubai International Stadium, stay tuned and updated with the Asia Cup 2025 Super Four clash for live cricket scorecard, match stats, and key updates
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: The Dubai International Stadium will host both India and Bangladesh in a crucial Super 4 clash. Litton Das' Bangladesh and Suryakumar Yadav's India have already won their first super four games and both these teams have a clear shot at qualifying for the finals. The last time India and Bangladesh played an Asia Cup T20I final was back in 2016. India had defeated Bangladesh to win the T20I Asia Cup for the first time. India and Bangladesh have played each other in 17 T20I matches and the ‘men in blue’ have won 16 of them.
Follow the Asia Cup 2025 live cricket scorecard, match stats, and key updates
India vs Bangladesh, Asia Cup 2025 Live Score Updates: India and Australia will clash with ach other on the upcoming Super Four fixture of the 2025 edition of the Asia Cup. India are still undefeated in the continental tournament. Reigning world champions India had last won the T20I Asia Cup in 2016 under MS Dhoni. Bangladesh will be wary of India's threat. The last time Bangladesh played against Indaia, they were steamrolled by over 130 runs. The winner of the India vs Bangladesh Super Four clash straightaway goes to the final of the Asia Cup.
Stay updated with ball-by-ball commentary as India vs Bangladesh clash unfolds in the Dubai International Stadium
24 September 2025 at 19:38 IST
Asia Cup Live: Bangladesh Playing XI
IND vs BAN Asia Cup Live: Bangladesh XI: Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan, Parvez Hossain Emon, Towhid Hridoy, Jaker Ali (capt & wk), Shamim Hossain, Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Tanzim Hasan Sakib, Mohammad Saifuddin, Mustafizur Rahman
24 September 2025 at 19:37 IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: India XI Remains Unchanged
Asia Cup Live: India remain unchanged against Bangladesh
India XI: Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (capt), Sanju Samson (wk), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakravarthy
24 September 2025 at 19:36 IST
IND vs BAN, Asia Cup Live: Bangladesh Name Four Changes
With no Liton Das, Jaker Ali is leading the charge. Additionally, Taskin, Shoriful and Mahedi would miss out as well. Rishad Comes In, and Emon as well. Jaker couldn't remember the remaining two.
24 September 2025 at 19:33 IST
India vs Bangladesh Live Score: Bangladesh Win Toss
IND vs BAN, Asia Cup Live: Jaker Ali has won the toss, Bangladesh will bowl first in Dubai
24 September 2025 at 19:32 IST
IND vs BAN Live: Litton Das Rested
India Bangladesh Updates: Bangladesh's regular skipper Litton Das has been rested in this crucial clash against India
24 September 2025 at 19:20 IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: Toss Coming Up Soon
IND vs BAN Live Updates: Suryakumar Yadav and Litton Das will walk out in sometime for the all-important coin toss in Dubai International Stadium
24 September 2025 at 19:12 IST
IND vs BAN, Asia Cup 2025 Live: The Ideal Route For India
India vs Bangladesh Live: With the pitch being on the slower side and the dew expected to come in, India will want to win the toss and bowl first. India's spin heavattack might play a huge role in restricting the Bangladesh batters
24 September 2025 at 19:06 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: The Kuldeep Yadav Factor
India Bangladesh Updates: Indian chinaman Kuldeep Yadav has taken 9 wickets from 4 ganmes so far. Yadav has conceded just 79 runs in the Asia Cup so far
24 September 2025 at 18:58 IST
IND vs BAN, Asia Cup Live: What Happened To Jasprit Bumrah?
Asia Cup Live: Jasprit Bumrah hasn't been able to unleash his true self in the series so far. Considered as the world's best bowler, he has had a particularly dry run so far in the tournament and with just three more games to be played in the continental tournament, he will have to find his best rhythm
24 September 2025 at 18:53 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Will The Sanju Samson Magic Work While Batting In The Middle?
IND vs PAK LIVE: Sanju Samson failed to find his groove in the preceding Asia Cup match and was dismissed early on.
But the wicketkeeper-batter did significantly well while batting up in the order against Oman.
Sanju could be placed in the middle against BAN, but whether he makes the best of it is yet to bs seen.
24 September 2025 at 18:39 IST
IND vs BAN LIVE, Asia Cup 2025: The Abhishek Sharma Factor
India Bangladesh Updates: Litton Das' Bangladesh will be wary of the Abhishek Sharma threat. The young Indian southpaw has scored 173 runs from 4 matches at the strike rate of 208.43 in the ongoing 2025 edition of the Asia Cup
24 September 2025 at 18:33 IST
IND vs BAN: Throwback To Team India's Historic Day
India Bangladesh Updates: On this very day, 18 years back, MS Dhoni's young Indian team had won the inaugural World T20 that was played in South Africa
24 September 2025 at 18:30 IST
IND vs BAN LIVE: All eyes on India's XI
India vs Bangladesh Live: India have dominated Bangladesh in the T20Is and this match is expected to be no different. India are expected to retain the same XI. Ryan ten Doeschate, India's assistant coach said that the ‘men in blue’ will play the same XI till the time they are guaranteed a spot in the final
24 September 2025 at 18:20 IST
Asia Cup 2025: Injury Scare For Bangladesh
India Bangladesh Updates: Bangladesh skipper sustained a back strain during training and there has been no official confirmation on his fitness
24 September 2025 at 18:14 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Here's What Happened When Both The Teams Last Played
India Bangladesh Updates: In the last T20I that these two teams played against each other, India had defeated Bangladesh by 133 runs. Sanju Samson had scored a blistering 111 runs off 47 balls with a strike rate of 236.17
24 September 2025 at 18:09 IST
India Bangladesh Updates: Here's The Live Streaming Detail For IND vs BAN Game
India vs Bangladesh Live: The IND vs BAN Super Four Asia Cup clash can be live streamed on the Sony LIV application and website
24 September 2025 at 18:03 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: India Dominate The ICC T20I Ranking
India Bangladesh Updates: India have been dominating the ICC T20I rankings prior to the IND vs BAN Super Four Asia Cup 2025 game. India are the number one ranked T20I team, Abhishek Sharma the number one-ranked T20I batter, Hardik Pandya the number one-ranked T20I all-rounder and Varun Chakaravarthy the number one-ranked T20I bowler
24 September 2025 at 17:57 IST
IND vs BAN Live Score: Dissecting Bangladesh's Predicted XI
India Bangladesh Updates: Here's a look a Bangladesh's Predicted XI
Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan/Rishad Hossain, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam/Tanzim Sakib, Mustafizur Rahman
24 September 2025 at 17:53 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Pitch Report For Super 4 Clash
India vs Bangladesh Live: The pitch at the Dubai International Stadium is expected to be on the slower side and it will be tough for the batters to hit the balls on will. There has been a bit of dew and it will make chasing a bit easy
24 September 2025 at 17:47 IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: Dissecting India's Predicted XI
India Bangladesh Updates: Here's a look at what India's probable XI might be
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Shivam Dube, Hardik Pandya, Axar Patel, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy
24 September 2025 at 17:42 IST
India Bangladesh Updates: Milestone Alert For Mustafizur Rahman
India vs Bangladesh Live: Bangladesh's Mustafizur Rahman is on the cusp of a huge milestone. Rahman is just one short of getting 150 wickets in the T20I format
24 September 2025 at 17:39 IST
IND vs BAN LIve Updates: Here The BTS from India's Training
Asia Cup 2025 Live: The Board of Control for Cricket in India has posted a Behind The Scenes (BTS) video from India's training session in Dubai.
24 September 2025 at 17:35 IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: ten Doeschate Backs Sanju Samson
India Bangladesh Updates: Prior to the IND vs BAN Super Four Asia Cup clash, India's assistant coach, Ryan ten Doeschate, said that Abhishek Sharma and Shubman Gill have been goinbg really well at the top of the order and this makes Sanju Samson the best man to play at number five for India
24 September 2025 at 17:32 IST
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Here's The Head-To-Head Record
India Bangladesh Updates: India and Bangldesh have played a total of 17 T20I games against each other. India have won 16 and Bangladesh managed to win only one
24 September 2025 at 17:29 IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: Phil Simmons Warns India
Asia Cup 2025 Live: Prior to the IND vs BAN super four Asia Cup clash, Bangladesh coach Phil Simmons said that every team has the capability to beat India and it only depends on the circumstances on the given day
24 September 2025 at 17:25 IST
IND vs BAN Live Updates: Here's A Look At India's Squad
India Bangladesh Updates: India are the only undefeated side in the Asis Cup so far and here's a look at their squad
Abhishek Sharma, Shubman Gill, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Sanju Samson(w), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Varun Chakaravarthy, Arshdeep Singh, Harshit Rana, Rinku Singh, Jitesh Sharma
24 September 2025 at 17:26 IST
India vs Bangladesh Live: Here's a look at Bangladesh's squad
India Bangladesh Updates: Here's a look at Litton Das' team for the upcoming India vs Bangladesh game
Saif Hassan, Tanzid Hasan Tamim, Litton Das(w/c), Towhid Hridoy, Shamim Hossain, Jaker Ali, Mahedi Hasan, Nasum Ahmed, Taskin Ahmed, Shoriful Islam, Mustafizur Rahman, Nurul Hasan, Mohammad Saifuddin, Rishad Hossain, Parvez Hossain Emon, Tanzim Hasan Sakib
24 September 2025 at 17:20 IST
IND vs BAN Live Updates: Hello and Welcome
India vs Bangladesh Live: India are all set to clash with Bangladesh in their upcoming Super 4 fixture. The game will be played at the Dubai International Stadium. The winner of the India vs Bangladesh game will straightaway go to the finals. Prior to this India have played 17 T20I games against Bangladesh and they have won 16 out of them