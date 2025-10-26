India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's IND To Lock Horns With Nigar Sultana's BAN

India Women vs Bangladesh Women Live Score ICC World Cup 2025 match action and scorecard | Image: Associated Press

IND vs BAN, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Updates: The last group stage game of CWC 2025 will be played between India and Bangladesh. India have already qualified for the semi-final, whereas Bangladesh have been eliminated from the ongoing marquee tournament. India will treat this game as a dress rehearsal for the knockout clash against the defending champions. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. There is a rain threat for the game and the weather might play spoilsport.

Get the live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the India vs Bangladesh group stage game.