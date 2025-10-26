Updated 26 October 2025 at 14:10 IST
India vs Bangladesh, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 LIVE Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's IND To Lock Horns With Nigar Sultana's BAN
IND vs BAN, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Latest Updates: Get ball-by-ball commentary, weather updates and live score from the upcoming India vs Bangladesh game
IND vs BAN, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Live Updates: The last group stage game of CWC 2025 will be played between India and Bangladesh. India have already qualified for the semi-final, whereas Bangladesh have been eliminated from the ongoing marquee tournament. India will treat this game as a dress rehearsal for the knockout clash against the defending champions. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai. There is a rain threat for the game and the weather might play spoilsport.
Get the live score and ball-by-ball commentary from the India vs Bangladesh group stage game.
IND vs BAN, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Latest Updates: Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai will host the upcoming India vs Bangladesh clash, the last group stage game of the ongoing World Cup. India have already qualified for the semi-final and they will lock horns with Australia on October 30, 2025.
26 October 2025 at 14:10 IST
IND vs BAN, LIVE Updates: Weather Update
India vs Bangladesh Live: Rain will possibly play spoilsport in the upcoming IND vs BAN clash. The Indian team had to train indoors prior to the matchday and hence few short bursts of downpours are expected
26 October 2025 at 13:50 IST
IND vs BAN, LIVE Updates: Head-To-Head Record In World Cups
India vs Bangladesh Live: Here's a look at India and Bangladesh's head-to-head record against Bangladesh in World Cup
- Total Matches: 8
- India Won: 6
- Bangladesh Won: 1
- Tied: 1
26 October 2025 at 12:55 IST
IND vs BAN, LIVE Updates: Bangladesh's Squad
India vs Bangladesh Live: Here's a look at Bangladesh's squad
Fargana Hoque, Rubya Haider Jhelik, Sharmin Akhter, Sobhana Mostary, Nigar Sultana(w/c), Shorna Akter, Ritu Moni, Rabeya Khan, Nahida Akter, Marufa Akter, Nishita Akter Nishi, Sumaiya Akter, Fariha Trisna, Shanjida Akter Meghla, Fahima Khatun
26 October 2025 at 12:54 IST
IND vs BAN, LIVE Updates: India's Squad
India vs Bangladesh Live: Here's a look at India's squad
Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Renuka Singh Thakur, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Arundhati Reddy, Radha Yadav
26 October 2025 at 12:51 IST
IND vs BAN, LIVE Updates: Hello and Welcome
India vs Bangladesh Live: India take on Bangladesh before the semi-final and it will be the end of the group stages. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai, the same venue where the semi-final clash will be played. This match will be nothing, but India's dress rehearsal for the upcoming knockout clash.
