India vs England Women's First T20I LIVE Updates: ENG Opt To Bowl After Winning Toss, Smriti Mandhana To Lead IND

India vs England Women’s T20I Live Updates: India and England women's cricket teams will be facing off in the first T20I as the the teams get ready to play in a five match series. The first T20I is being played at the Trent Bridge Stadium in Nottingham in England. The Indian women's team will be led by batter Harmanpreet Kaur. The India team will be looking to get a winning start against England as the series also serves as a practice for the upcoming Women's T20I World Cup which will be played in 2026.
IND-W vs ENG-W Live Blog: No Harmanpreet Kaur in sight during the toss as Smriti Manadhana would lead the side as the stand-in captain. England have opted to bowl first, with skipper Nat Sciver-Brunt saying that it is a good wicket. They would be utilizing a heacvy pace attack.
IND-W vs ENG-W Live Blog: Sree Charani would be making his T20I debut for the Indian women's cricket team against England at Trent Bridhe. She received her maiden cap from Sneh Rana.
IND-W vs ENG-W Live Blog: Shafali Varma would be the one to watch out for as the women's cricketer would be making her comeback after a strong domestic season. She was dropped after the 2024 World but but now eyes vengeance.
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: World-class women's cricketers are gearing up for some thrilling T20 action at Trent Bridge in Nottingham. India Women would be eager to begin with a win in the series, and expect it to be an exciting one!
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: The Indian Women's Cricket Team are playing their first T20I of 2025 as they take on England.
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: The start of the match between India Women and England Women is just an hour away now.
Here is England's full squad for the match- Nat Sciver-Brunt (C), Em Arlott, Tammy Beaumont (wk), Lauren Bell, Alice Capsey, Charlie Dean, Sophia Dunkley, Sophie Ecclestone, Lauren Filer, Amy Jones (wk), Paige Scholfield, Linsey Smith, Danni Wyatt-Hodge, Issy Wong
Here is India's full squad for the match: Harmanpreet Kaur (C), Smriti Mandhana (VC), Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh (wk), Yastika Bhatia (wk), Harleen Deol, Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Sree Charani, Shuchi Upadhyay, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Kranti Gaud, Sayali Satghare.
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: The toss for the match between India Women and England Women will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
IND W vs ENG W Live Updates: The match between India Women and England Women will start at 7 PM IST.