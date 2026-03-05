Updated 5 March 2026 at 08:22 IST
India vs England, Live Streaming, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: When And Where to Watch
Ind vs Eng Live Streaming: It promises to be a cracker of a semi-final at the iconic Wankhede stadium. You can watch the live streaming on JioStar.
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs England, ICC T20 World Cup 2026: There will be a lot of history riding on the two teams when they lock horns in front of a packed Wankhede stadium. The stakes are high as a ticket to the final beckons for both sides. Interesting to see if India make any changes to their winning combination or not. India would know that England would certainly test them and in all probability the men in blue would be up for the challenge.
When will the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between India-England be played?
India will take on England in the second semi-final of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2026 on Thursday, March 5, 2026.
What time will the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between India-England start?
The T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between India-England match is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM local time.
What time is the toss for the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between India-England match?
The toss for the second semi-final will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Which venue will host the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between India-England match?
The second semi-final will be played at Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Where can fans watch the T20 World Cup 2026 semi-final match between India-England match?
Fans can watch the India vs England clash live on the Star Sports Network, with digital streaming available on the JioHotstar app.
IND vs ENG Squads
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson(w), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav(c), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Kuldeep Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar
England Squad: Philip Salt, Jos Buttler(w), Harry Brook(c), Jacob Bethell, Tom Banton, Sam Curran, Will Jacks, Rehan Ahmed, Liam Dawson, Jofra Archer, Adil Rashid, Ben Duckett, Luke Wood, Josh Tongue, Jamie Overton
Published By : Ankit Banerjee
Published On: 5 March 2026 at 08:19 IST