India vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Huge Abhishek Sharma Conundrum For Men In Blue
India vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India will take on Namibia in a Group A match on Thursday at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Get ball by ball live updates on republicworld.com.
India vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India return to action in the T20 World Cup 2026 as they take on Namibia in their second group-stage match at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. After surviving a scare against the USA, Suryakumar Yadav’s men will look to secure back-to-back wins before their much-anticipated clash against Pakistan. With injury concerns surrounding Abhishek Sharma and Ishan Kishan, and Jasprit Bumrah set for a return, team selection remains a key talking point. Stay with us for toss updates at 6:30 PM IST, confirmed playing XIs, live score, scorecard, and ball-by-ball coverage.
Live Blog
India vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Ishan Kishan was also hit by a Jasprit Bumrah toe-crushing yorker in the nets on Wednesday, but he seems to be fine and is ready for the match. Jasprit Bumrah is likely to get back to the starting lineup after missing out the USA game with illness.
India vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Who will replace Abhishek Sharma?
Sanju Samson is waiting in the wings and the CSK star will have to capitalise if he gets a chance to prove his worth.
India vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Jasprit Bumrah to return
After missing out on the first match, Jasprit Bumrah is all set to return against Namibia.
India vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: Will Abhishek Sharma play?
Abhishek Sharma had a stomach bug and had to be hospitalised. But the swashbuckling Indian opener left the hospital and a call will be taken on his availability before the match.
India vs Namibia LIVE Score, T20 World Cup 2026: India aim back to back wins
A Suryakumar Yadav-led India will take on minnows Namibia in a T20 World Cup 2026 match at Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi. Riding on captain Suryakumar's heroics, the Men In Blue survived a scare against the USA and will seek a big win before facing Pakistan next.
