Updated 21 January 2026 at 17:26 IST
IND vs NZ 1st T20I Live Score: Last Dance For India Ahead Of T20 World Cup 2026, Face Off New Zealand In 1st T20I In Nagpur
With the T20 World Cup looming around the corner, India will take on New Zealand in the 1st T20I match in Nagpur on Wednesday. Tune in here to get all the live updates.
IND vs NZ Live Score: Following the humiliating 2-1 loss at the hands of New Zealand in the ODI series, the attention now shifts to the T20I series. The Men In Blue will take on the Kiwis in the 1st T20I match in Nagpur and these five matches will serve as a preparatory stage for both countries. Defending champions India haven't lost a T20I series since their T20 World Cup triumph two years ago. But the Black Caps have proved to be a tough opponent of late and will definitely fancy their chances on Indian soil.
Live Blog
IND vs NZ Live Score: The onus will be on captain Suryakumar Yadav, who is facing immense pressure of late. India's T20I captain hasn't really produced anything spectacular with his bat, and with the T20 World Cup approaching fast, he needs to address his form with the bat.
21 January 2026 at 17:26 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Where to watch India vs New Zealand live?
The 1st IND vs NZ T20I match will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on JioHotstar app and website.
21 January 2026 at 17:24 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Nagpur pitch report
Nagpur hasn't been a traditional big-scoring ground, and the black soil is likely to help the fast bowlers. India have played four matches so far, losing two and winning two.
21 January 2026 at 17:07 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: History beckons Suryakumar Yadav
Suryakumar Yadav needs just 25 runs to complete 9000 runs in T20 cricket.
21 January 2026 at 17:06 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: Will Ishan Kishan feature in Nagpur?
While speaking at the pre-match press conference, India captain Suryakumar Yadav confirmed that Ishan Kishan will be playing at number 3.
21 January 2026 at 17:05 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: India have had a brilliant run in T20Is
Men In Blue haven't lost a single T20I series since the last T20I World Cup.
21 January 2026 at 17:03 IST
IND vs NZ Live Score: India to face off against New Zealand
India to kick off the five-match T20I series against New Zealand in Nagpur on Wednesday.
