IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: India Win Toss, Opt To Field; Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Axar Patel
Follow live updates of India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I as Suryakumar Yadav-led Men in Blue aim to take lead in the ongoing T20I series over the Kiwis in Raipur. Stay updated with ball-by-ball scores, key performances, and match analysis from Raipur.
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20 Live Score: Team India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, is set to face Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, January 23.
India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the series, having secured a commanding 48-run victory in the opening match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. In Nagpur, Abhishek Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match'.
23 January 2026 at 18:41 IST
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE: Here's What Mitchell Santner Said At Toss
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Mitchell Santner said, "We would have also bowled. I just think the ground’s already wet. I don’t think it’s going to get any better for us. Every time you play against a quality side in their home conditions, you’ve got to learn, and we did. Obviously, the way they came out with the bat throughout the whole innings, they came out pretty hard. So we know that now on the bowling side. We’ve just got to be a little bit clearer with our plans and try to squeeze them a little bit more. We’ve got three changes - Seifert for Robertson, Christian Clark is out, Zak Foulkes is in, and Matt Henry is in for Jamieson."
23 January 2026 at 18:40 IST
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE: Here's What Suryakumar Yadav Said At Toss
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav said, "We are going to bowl first. There is already little bit of dew out there, we haven't chased in recent times, so we want to chase. I think it (the pitch) looks good. I think it's the same wicket they said, which was used for the ODI series. I think we play every game, we try and improve on all the aspects. We never get perfect. We are always learning. But yeah, we look to do the same things again. We try and do the same thing in the bowling department, fielding and batting. We have two changes - Axar is missing out because he got hit in the last game. And Bumrah is resting tonight. So Harshit and Kuldeep come in."
23 January 2026 at 18:37 IST
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE: New Zealand Playing XI
New Zealand Playing XI: Devon Conway, Tim Seifert (Wk), Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, Mitchell Santner (C), Zakary Foulkes, Matt Henry, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
23 January 2026 at 18:35 IST
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE: India Playing XI
India Playing XI: Sanju Samson (Wk), Abhishek Sharma, Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Rinku Singh, Harshit Rana, Arshdeep Singh, Kuldeep Yadav, Varun Chakaravarthy.
23 January 2026 at 18:33 IST
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE: Toss Alert!
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India won the toss and decided to bowl against Mitchell Santner's New Zealand in the second T20I match of the series.
23 January 2026 at 18:19 IST
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE: Will Kuldeep Yadav Replace Axar Patel?
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Earlier in the first T20I match of the series, Axar Patel left the field after hurting his finger. Even though the BCCI has not given any update on Axar's injury, it seems Kuldeep Yadav might replace the India vice-captain in the second-match of the series.
23 January 2026 at 18:08 IST
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE: India Lead 1-0 Over New Zealand In T20I Series
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: India are coming into the second match of the series after beating New Zealand by 48 runs in the first game in Nagpur.
23 January 2026 at 17:42 IST
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE: Hello and Welcome!
India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20I LIVE Score: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the upcoming second T20I match between India and New Zealand. The Men in Blue will lock horns against the Kiwis in the second T20I match of the series, at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur, on Friday, January 23.
