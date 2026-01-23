IND vs NZ, 2nd T20I Live Score & Updates: India Win Toss, Opt To Field; Kuldeep Yadav Replaces Axar Patel

India vs New Zealand 2nd T20I Live Match Action During IND vs NZ Series | Image: AP

India vs New Zealand, 2nd T20 Live Score: Team India, captained by Suryakumar Yadav, is set to face Mitchell Santner’s New Zealand in the second T20I of the five-match series at the Shaheed Veer Narayan Singh International Stadium in Raipur on Friday, January 23.

India currently holds a 1-0 lead in the series, having secured a commanding 48-run victory in the opening match at the Vidarbha Cricket Association Stadium in Nagpur. In Nagpur, Abhishek Sharma was named the 'Player of the Match'.