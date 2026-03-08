Updated 8 March 2026 at 15:43 IST
India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates: Men in Blue Chase Glory, Aim To Overcome Ahmedabad Curse
Catch complete coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 final between India and New Zealand, including live score updates, toss result, confirmed playing XIs, Ahmedabad weather report, match preview, and ball‑by‑ball commentary from the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: India will take on New Zealand in the grand finale of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The summit clash begins at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.
The Men in Blue have already etched their names in history by reaching the final for the fourth time, the most by any team in T20 World Cup history.
Suryakumar Yadav’s side now stand just one win away from creating history. No team has ever successfully defended the T20 World Cup title, making this a unique challenge. Adding to the stakes, no host nation has ever lifted the trophy on home soil.
India are on the brink of delivering the ultimate gift to their fans, the chance to become both the first team to defend the crown and the first host nation to win the T20 World Cup.
India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav.
New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (Wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.
India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in T20Is, with India leading the head‑to‑head 18–11, while one match ended without a result. On home soil, India hold 11 wins compared to New Zealand’s four, whereas away from home India have seven victories against the Kiwis’ five.
In T20 World Cup encounters, however, New Zealand have the upper hand. The two sides have met three times in the tournament, with the Black Caps winning all three.
At the Narendra Modi Stadium, India have played 10 T20Is, winning seven and losing three.
8 March 2026 at 15:43 IST
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: How India Performed In T20 World Cup 2026 So Far
IND Vs NZ Live Cricket Score: The Men in Blue have delivered a stellar performance throughout the tournament. India opened their campaign with a 29-run victory over the United States at the Wankhede Stadium on February 7. After a five-day break, they faced Namibia and secured a commanding 93-run win at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on February 12. The team then traveled to Colombo to take on arch-rivals Pakistan, clinching a 61-run triumph. Suryakumar Yadav and his men wrapped up the group stage unbeaten, defeating the Netherlands by 17 runs at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 18.
India topped Group A with eight points and an impressive net run rate of +2.500.
The defending champions had a shaky start in the Super Eight, suffering a 76-run defeat to South Africa at the Narendra Modi Stadium on February 22. However, they bounced back strongly with consecutive wins over Zimbabwe and West Indies, booking their place in the semi-finals.
In the semi-final against England at the Wankhede Stadium on March 5, India faced a stern challenge but eventually prevailed with a nail-biting seven-run victory.
8 March 2026 at 15:27 IST
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup final LIVE Score: Indian Fans Pray For Men in Blue's Win Against New Zealand
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Final LIVE: Special prayers were offered by devotees in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi and Kanpur for Team India's victory in the T20 World Cup 2026 final against New Zealand.
8 March 2026 at 15:21 IST
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Final LIVE: MS Dhoni Already In Ahmedabad Ahead Of Summit Clash
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final LIVE: Legendary cricketer MS Dhoni has already arrived in Ahmedabad ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026 final match between India and New Zealand. Dhoni reached Ahmedabad in the early hours of Sunday, March 8.
8 March 2026 at 15:10 IST
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Final LIVE: How Much Money Will The T20 World Cup 2026 Winner Receive?
IND Vs NZ Live Score: The winner of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad will receive a whopping amount of $3 million, which approximately stands at INR 27.48 crore. Meanwhile, the runners-up will bag $1.6 million, which is roughly 14.65 crore.
8 March 2026 at 15:01 IST
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: Will Rain Disrupt The Grand Finale?
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup final LIVE Score: According to AccuWeather, Ahmedabad is set for extremely hot conditions on Sunday, March 8. Daytime temperatures are expected to soar to 41°C before dropping to around 29°C at night. The good news for fans is that no rain is forecast throughout the day of the final.
At the start of the match, the temperature is projected to be around 37°C. As play progresses, it will gradually cool, ranging between 33°C and 30°C. The hottest point of the day is expected at 5 PM IST, when the mercury is likely to touch 41°C.
8 March 2026 at 14:52 IST
India vs New Zealand, T20 LIVE Score: India Aim Maiden Win Over New Zealand In T20 World Cup
IND Vs NZ Live Score: In T20 World Cup history, the Black Caps hold the upper hand. The two sides have met three times, and New Zealand have won on all three occasions.
8 March 2026 at 14:44 IST
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup Final LIVE: Here's How India Performed Against New Zealand In T20Is
IND Vs NZ, T20 World Cup final LIVE Score: India and New Zealand have faced each other 30 times in the format. The Men in Blue have won 18 matches, while the Black Caps have claimed 11 victories. One match ended with no result.
8 March 2026 at 14:39 IST
India vs New Zealand, World Cup Final LIVE: India's T20I Stat At Narendra Modi Stadium
India vs New Zealand LIVE Cricket Score: India have played 10 T20Is at the Narendra Modi Stadium, winning seven and losing three.
The venue has also witnessed some notable team totals from the Men in Blue. Their highest T20I score here is 234/4, recorded against New Zealand during the third T20I of the Black Caps’ tour of India in 2023.
8 March 2026 at 13:39 IST
India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score: Hello and Welcome!
IND vs NZ, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: Welcome to the live coverage of the T20 World Cup 2026 grand finale, where India take on New Zealand at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Stay tuned for real‑time updates from the summit clash, including every key moment from this high‑stakes showdown in Ahmedabad.
Published On: 8 March 2026 at 14:30 IST