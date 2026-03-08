India vs New Zealand T20 World Cup Final Live Score & Updates: Men in Blue Chase Glory, Aim To Overcome Ahmedabad Curse

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates | Image: Republic

India vs New Zealand, T20 World Cup 2026 Final Live Score & Updates: India will take on New Zealand in the grand finale of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, March 8. The summit clash begins at 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST.

The Men in Blue have already etched their names in history by reaching the final for the fourth time, the most by any team in T20 World Cup history.

Suryakumar Yadav’s side now stand just one win away from creating history. No team has ever successfully defended the T20 World Cup title, making this a unique challenge. Adding to the stakes, no host nation has ever lifted the trophy on home soil.

India are on the brink of delivering the ultimate gift to their fans, the chance to become both the first team to defend the crown and the first host nation to win the T20 World Cup.

India Squad: Abhishek Sharma, Sanju Samson (Wk), Ishan Kishan, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Tilak Varma, Hardik Pandya, Shivam Dube, Axar Patel, Arshdeep Singh, Varun Chakaravarthy, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Rinku Singh, Washington Sundar, Kuldeep Yadav.

New Zealand Squad: Tim Seifert (Wk), Finn Allen, Rachin Ravindra, Glenn Phillips, Mark Chapman, Daryl Mitchell, James Neesham, Mitchell Santner (C), Cole McConchie, Matt Henry, Lockie Ferguson, Devon Conway, Kyle Jamieson, Ish Sodhi, Jacob Duffy.