Updated 1 February 2026 at 08:02 IST
LIVE UPDATES | India vs Pakistan, U19 World Cup: Spotlight on Vaibhav Suryavanshi
Live Score | India U19 vs Pakistan U19, 12th Match, Super Six Group 2 (B,C), ICC Under 19 World Cup 2026 - Commentary. Both teams are eyeing a spot in the semi-final and hence there is lot to play for when the arch-rivals clash in Bulawayo. It promises to be a humdinger. Check Toss, Playing XI and Weather Conditions.
Live Blog
1 February 2026 at 08:02 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: How Can PAK Qualify?
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: The chances of them going through is slim. If Pakistan bat first, they would need to win by 105 runs or more to finish second in the Group 2 standings and qualify for the semi-finals at India's expense.
1 February 2026 at 08:01 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Men in Blue High-on-Confidence
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: The Men in Blue would start slight favourites in the Super Six clash that beckons in a few hours from now. India have won all their three matches thus far in the Super Six stage, while Pakistan have won two and lost one.
1 February 2026 at 07:58 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Can Suryavanshi Smash a Century?
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: The teen sensation has never got big runs in the limited games he played against Pakistan and hence he would be itching to contribute. Everyone knows, if he gets going - he could make things really difficult for the Men in Green.
1 February 2026 at 07:56 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Check Probable XIs
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Here are the playing XIs that could be fielded.
India: Aaron George, Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Vihaan Malhotra, Ayush Mhatre (c), Abhigyan Kundu (wk), Harvansh Singh, Khilan A. Patel, R.S. Ambrish, Henil Patel, Udhav Mohan, Deepesh Devendran.
Pakistan: Sameer Minhas, Hamza Zahoor (wk), Usman Khan, Ahmed Hussain, Farhan Yousaf (c), Huzaifa Ahsan, Mohammad Shayan, Abdul Subhan, Ali Raza, Momin Qamar, Mohammad Sayyam.
1 February 2026 at 07:54 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Will Rain Play Spoilsport?
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: No way will rain interrupt the match and that is a good thing. Who wants it to rain - the players and the fans dread that. All in all, there would be bright sunshine in Bulawayo.
1 February 2026 at 07:51 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Toss to be Crucial
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: There is no doubt the toss would be crucial. This is a big match and hence it would be interesting to see what happens at the toss which takes place at 12:30 PM IST.
1 February 2026 at 07:47 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: S/F Berth at Stake
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: For Pakistan, they need a big win to go through, whereas all India need is a win to seal the last semi-final spot. High stakes and a lot to look forward to.
1 February 2026 at 07:46 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Spotlight on Vaibhav Suryavanshi
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: There is little to no doubt that the spotlight would be on Vaibhav Suryavanshi. He has been the big superstar of the tournament. In the past, he has not done really well against the Men in Green and he would be itching to change that.
1 February 2026 at 07:45 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Humdinger on Cards
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Both teams are strong and have been in good form which means that the game could go down to the wire which would be good from the point of view of the fans.
1 February 2026 at 07:44 IST
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Hello and Welcome
LIVE UPDATES | Ind vs Pak, U19 WC: Hello and welcome to the live blog of the upcoming match between India and Pakistan in Bulawayo.
