Updated 11 December 2025 at 16:50 IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: Can Proteas Level Series In Mullanpur?
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: India will look to extend their lead in the five-match T20I series when they host South Africa in the 2nd match at Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur. Catch all live updates here.
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium in Mullanpur will host its first international match when India take on South Africa in the 2nd T20I series. After claiming the ODI series, the Men In Blue have already displayed their T20I credentials with a 101-run win in the 1st match in Cuttack.
Live Blog
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: The focus will be on Hardik Pandya and Shubman Gill. Both players returned from injuries in the last match, but encountered different fortunes. Gill was dismissed for a paltry four runs while Hardik's 28-ball 59 proved to be the difference between India and South Africa.
11 December 2025 at 16:50 IST
IND vs SA 2nd T20 Live Updates: The Much-Awaited Debut
India South Africa Live: The Maharaja Yadavindra Singh International Cricket Stadium, Mullanpur, New Chandigarh will make its international debut tonight by hosting the second T20I of the IND vs SA series
11 December 2025 at 16:38 IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: India are unlikely to make any changes
It seems Sanju Samson has to wait for a bit to get his chances as the Men In Blue are unlikely to tweak their winning combination.
11 December 2025 at 16:37 IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: Mullanpuir weather report
The maximum temperature will hover around 23 degrees, while it will dip to 8-9 degrees. During the game, the temperature will be around 12-18 degrees. The air quality will be very unhealthy, and there is no forecast of rain on Wednesday. The dew will play a big part in the game, so the toss will play an important role here.
11 December 2025 at 16:36 IST
India vs South Africa 2nd T20I Live Score: India seek to make it 2-0
India set to host South Africa in the 2nd T20I match in Mullanpur on Wednesday. The match will start at 7 PM IST while the topss will take place at 6:30 PM IST.
Published On: 11 December 2025 at 16:42 IST