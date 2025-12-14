India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates And Score: IND & SA To Face In Crucial Clash At Dharamshala

Suryakumar Yadav shake hands with Aiden Markram after the toss ahead of the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack | Image: AP

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live: India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in a high-intensity limited-overs match. The third T20I of the series will take place at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. With the score currently tied at 1-1, this match adds extra intensity to an already thrilling contest.

Under Suryakumar Yadav, India will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing 51-run defeat in the second T20I at New Chandigarh. Experimentation in the batting order sparked debate, but the Men in Blue remain confident in their flexible approach.

The Aiden Markram-led South Africa has been sharp with both bat and ball. Stars like Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, have given the Proteas a strong edge. Their bowling attack, which features Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj, will test India’s batting depth.