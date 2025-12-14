Updated 14 December 2025 at 17:06 IST
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Updates And Score: IND & SA To Face In Crucial Clash At Dharamshala
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live: Follow live updates of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I from Dharamshala. With the series tied at 1-1, the Men in Blue and Proteas Men will battle for supremacy ahead of the T20 World Cup 2026.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live: India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in a high-intensity limited-overs match. The third T20I of the series will take place at the picturesque HPCA Stadium in Dharamshala. With the score currently tied at 1-1, this match adds extra intensity to an already thrilling contest.
Under Suryakumar Yadav, India will be eager to bounce back after a disappointing 51-run defeat in the second T20I at New Chandigarh. Experimentation in the batting order sparked debate, but the Men in Blue remain confident in their flexible approach.
The Aiden Markram-led South Africa has been sharp with both bat and ball. Stars like Quinton de Kock, Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs, have given the Proteas a strong edge. Their bowling attack, which features Anrich Nortje, Lungi Ngidi, and Keshav Maharaj, will test India’s batting depth.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live: The third T20I match between India and South Africa will be a solid encounter as both sides will aim to garner some momentum in the competition. As the sun sets over the Himalayas and the lights are on at the HPCA Stadium, it will be a spectacle for the fans. Stay tuned to our live blog for ball-by-ball updates, expert insights, and all the action from this decisive clash.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live: Last T20I's result
India vs South Africa live: On December 11, 2025, India played their second T20I against South Africa in Mullanpur. South Africa secured a big win by 51 runs after bowling India out for 162 runs in 19.2 overs. South African pacer Baartman picked up four wickets, while batsman Quinton de Kock smashed 90 runs from just 46 balls.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live: Match to start at 7 PM IST
India vs South Africa live: India vs South Africa 3rd T20I is scheduled to start from 7 PM IST, with the toss scheduled for 6:30 PM IST at the HPCA Stadium, Dharamsala.
India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live: Hello and Welcome!
Every ball carries weight in the upcoming India vs South Africa 3rd T20I clash. Whether India redeems itself or South Africa asserts dominance, Dharamshala is set to witness history.
