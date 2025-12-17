Updated 17 December 2025 at 16:47 IST
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live Updates And Score: Suryakymar Yadav-led Men in Blue Look To Seize Series Win Tonight
India will lock horns against South Africa in the 4th T20I at the Ekana Cricket Stadium, Lucknow, starting at 07:00 PM IST. The Men in Blue are leading the series 2-1 after winning by 101 runs in the third T20I. Stars like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Sharma will be in prime focus among Indian fans, while Shubman Gill and Suryakumar Yadav will look to improve their form in the limited-over format.
IND vs SA 4th T20I Live: India and South Africa will now lock horns in the fourth T20I match, with the action happening at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium in Lucknow. The series currently stands at 2-1, with the Men in Blue currently having the lead in the competition.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India bounced back in style with an all-around performance, helping them seize a clinical victory in the third T20I and take the series 2-1. The Proteas Men have a lot at stake now, as the match today has become a must-win affair.
The Men in Blue and Proteas Men will look to stamp authority in the competition, and expect it to be a competitive affair between the two sides. Stay tuned as we bring you ball-by-ball updates, expert insights, and all the action from this high-voltage encounter.
IND vs SA 4th T20I Live: India will aim to extend their dominance in the competition, while South Africa will be desperate to bounce back and level the series once again. Key battles will ensue between India's in-form bowling arsenal and the Proteas Men's power hitters, making it a promising contest under the lights.
17 December 2025 at 16:40 IST
India vs South Africa 4th T20I Live: Hello and Welcome!
Welcome to the love blog of the India vs South Africa 4th T20I. The stakes are high for both sides as one win will help India secure a series lead.
South Africa, on the other hand, will look to reassert their dominance in the competition and level the series once again.
Expect it to be a thrilling competition under the lights.
