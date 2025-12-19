Updated 19 December 2025 at 16:51 IST
India vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Updates & Score: Series Decider In Place At Ahmedabad
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Indian cricket team currently leads the series 2-1 and aims to clinch a series victory tonight. South Africa, on the other hand, will put up a fight to level the score and cap off the series in a draw. Follow live updates of the IND vs SA 5th T20I at Narendra Modi Stadium, Ahmedabad.
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the fifth and final T20I match of the series. With the series currently at 2-1, the Men in Blue cannot lose, and the Proteas Men cannot win. The only way to restrict the hosts' momentum is by drawing the series 2-2.
The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will look to avoid such a scenario, given that the T20 World Cup is on the horizon. The proper form of all cricketers will be necessary before their next T20I assignment against New Zealand.
The Aiden Markram-led South Africa, on the other hand, will fight to level the contest and end the tour on a high.
Stay tuned as we bring you all the drama from this high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: The penultimate clash between India and South Africa at the Bharat Ratna Shri Atal Bihari Vajpayee Ekana Cricket Stadium was abandoned. Excessive fog severely affected the visibility, and despite six checks, the on-field umpires deemed the conditions were not fit to play, hence the abandonment.
India is now 2-1 against Sri Lanka in the ongoing T20I series.
19 December 2025 at 16:50 IST
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: Penultimate Clash Ended Being Abandoned In Lucknow
The fourth T20I match between India and South Africa was abandoned due to excessive fog. The match in Lucknow could've dictated the course of the match, but poor visibility conditions did not allow any ball to be bowled.
19 December 2025 at 16:44 IST
IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: Hello and Welcome!
Welcome to our live coverage of the fifth T20I match between India and South Africa at the iconic Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.
Expect fireworks from India’s rising stars like Abhishek Sharma and Tilak Varma, alongside the bowling brilliance of Varun Chakaravarthy and Arshdeep Singh. For South Africa, the likes of David Miller and Anrich Nortje will be crucial in their bid to upset the hosts.
