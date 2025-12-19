India vs South Africa 5th T20I Live Updates & Score: Series Decider In Place At Ahmedabad

Suryakumar Yadav shake hands with Aiden Markram after the toss ahead of the first T20 International cricket match between India and South Africa in Cuttack | Image: AP

IND vs SA 5th T20I Live: India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the fifth and final T20I match of the series. With the series currently at 2-1, the Men in Blue cannot lose, and the Proteas Men cannot win. The only way to restrict the hosts' momentum is by drawing the series 2-2.

The Suryakumar Yadav-led Team India will look to avoid such a scenario, given that the T20 World Cup is on the horizon. The proper form of all cricketers will be necessary before their next T20I assignment against New Zealand.

The Aiden Markram-led South Africa, on the other hand, will fight to level the contest and end the tour on a high.

Stay tuned as we bring you all the drama from this high-stakes encounter at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad.