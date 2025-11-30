India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI Updates: South Africa Win Toss, Decide To Bowl First In Virat-Rohit's Comeback ODI

Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma | Image: Instaggarm/@StarSportsIndia

India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Updates: KL Rahul led India will be locking horns with Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the three-match ODI series. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The series has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are returning to play for the ‘men in blue’. India had suffered a 2-0 Test series clean sweep against South Africa and they are looking at this series as a shot at redemption. India are currently the number one-ranked team in the ODIs and they will look to tame South Africa in their own backyard.

ALSO READ | IND vs SA,1st ODI Live Streaming: Here's When And Where To Watch Virat Kohli And Rohit Sharma's One Day International Comeback

Catch all the updates, ball-by-ball commentary, pitch report and weather forecast from the India vs South Africa ODI series opener