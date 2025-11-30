Updated 30 November 2025 at 13:33 IST
India vs South Africa Live Score, 1st ODI Updates: South Africa Win Toss, Decide To Bowl First In Virat-Rohit's Comeback ODI
IND vs SA 1st ODI, Live Updates: Stay tuned to follow the live updates, ball-by-ball commentary, pitch report, weather forecast as India and South Africa lock horns in the ODI series opener.
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Updates: KL Rahul led India will be locking horns with Temba Bavuma's South Africa in the three-match ODI series. The match will be played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. The series has also grabbed a lot of eyeballs as Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are returning to play for the ‘men in blue’. India had suffered a 2-0 Test series clean sweep against South Africa and they are looking at this series as a shot at redemption. India are currently the number one-ranked team in the ODIs and they will look to tame South Africa in their own backyard.
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Latest Updates: Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli are returning to play for India in the IND vs SA ODI series. The series opener is being played at the JSCA International Stadium Complex in Ranchi. India are currently the number one-ranked team in the ODIs and they look like the favourites to win this series.
Stay tuned for pitch report, weather forecast and all the live updates from the India vs South Africa ODI series opener
30 November 2025 at 13:33 IST
IND vs SA Live: India's Playing XI
IND vs SA Live Updates: Here's a look at India's playing X for the Ranchi ODI
30 November 2025 at 13:19 IST
IND vs SA Live: India's Biggest Horror Continues
IND vs SA Live Updates: The Indian team has lost 19 consecutive tosses in ODIs. The streak started in the 2023 World Cup final in Ahmedabad.
30 November 2025 at 13:09 IST
IND vs SA Live: Once a Leader, Always A Leader
IND vs SA Live Updates: Rohit Sharma is addressing the team huddle prior to the start of the first ODI between India and South Africa
30 November 2025 at 13:03 IST
India vs South Africa live: KL Rahul's Record As India's ODI Skipper
IND vs SA Live Updates: India have played 12 ODI games under KL Rahul as the skipper and have won 8 matches
30 November 2025 at 13:02 IST
IND vs SA Live: South Africa Win Toss
IND vs SA Live Updates: Aiden Markram has won the toss, South Africa will bowl first in Ranchi
30 November 2025 at 12:59 IST
India vs South Africa live: Bavuma To Miss First ODI
IND vs SA Live Updates: Aiuden Markram is out there at the toss. Temba Bavuma will miss the first ODI of the series
30 November 2025 at 12:56 IST
India vs South Africa live: The JSCA Pitch Report
IND vs SA Live Updates: The JSCA doesn't have a reputation of being a batting paradise and the venue doesn't produce many high-scoring clashes. Spinners tend to benefit a lot from the JSCA track
30 November 2025 at 12:52 IST
IND vs SA Live Updates: Toss Coming Up
IND vs SA Live Updates: The toss of the first India vs South Africa game will take place at 1 PM IST. The game is scheduled for a 1:30 PM start
30 November 2025 at 12:40 IST
IND vs SA Live: Rahul's Staggering Numbers In ODIs
IND vs SA Live Updates: Here's a look at KL Rahul's ODI numbers since 2023
30 November 2025 at 12:34 IST
IND vs SA Live Updates: Dale Steyn Reacts To Rohit-Virat's Return
India vs South Africa LIVE: Ex-South Africa pacer Dale Steyn reacted on Rohit Sharma and Virat Kohli's return to the Indian team and said that the ‘men in blue’ will benefit from the two stalwarts in the series.
30 November 2025 at 12:30 IST
IND vs SA Live: Rohit Sharma And Virat Kohli Speak About The Champion Mindset
India vs South Africa, 1st ODI Live Updates: The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) recently posted a video where Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma speak about what keeps them motivated and how they prepare for every series.
30 November 2025 at 12:26 IST
India vs South Africa live: Dissecting Virat Kohli's ODI Numbers Against South Africa
IND vs SA Live Updates: Virat Kohli has played 29 innings against South Africa and has scored 1504 runs. Kohli averages 65.4 against the Proteas and has scored eight fifties and five hundreds.
30 November 2025 at 12:23 IST
India vs South Africa live: Injury Issues For Team India
IND vs SA Live Updates: Prior to the start of the South Africa ODI series, India sustained a massive injury issues to their skipper Shubman Gill and vice-captain Shreyas Iyer. Rishabh Pant has been named KL Rahul's deputy for the series
30 November 2025 at 12:19 IST
IND vs SA Live: Hello and Welcome
IND vs SA Live Updates: India's red ball season is done and dusted for the time being and they will now play back-to-back white-ball games leading up to the T20 World Cup that will be played in February next year. Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma have returned to play the ODI format and their performances will be watched closely. KL Rahul will lead India in this three-match ODI series
