Updated 2 November 2025 at 13:40 IST
IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final, LIVE Score: Fresh Spell Of Rain In Navi Mumbai
IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final, LIVE Score: As Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa go head-to-head with each other in the summit clash of the WC, get all the latest updates, weather forecast, pitch reports and live score from the match which will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai
- Cricket
- 1 min read
IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final, LIVE Score And Latest Updates: India and South Africa will face each other for the first time in the summit clash of an ODI World Cup. Both India and South Africa have never won the Women's ODI World Cup and it will be a historic match for Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt's team. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai with rain threat looming large. There is a reserve day in place if the game gets washed out today, but both India and South Africa will want to play the game today and give themselves the best chance of registering their name in history.
ALSO READ | Rain Threat Looms Large In Navi Mumbai As India And South Africa Clash In ICC Women's ODI World Cup Final
Get all the latest updated with live cricket scores, full scorecard, Latest match, and real-time updates from the India vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup Final.
Live Blog
India vs South Africa, ICC Women's World Cup Final, Live Score and Latest Updates: Harmanpreet Kaur's India and Laura Wolvaardt's South Africa are just one win away from glory. India and South Africa have come face-to-face for the first time in an ODI World Cup final. The match will be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy, Navi Mumbai
2 November 2025 at 13:35 IST
IND vs SA W Live Score: The ultimate showdown
Both India and South African team have arrived at the stadium.
Advertisement
2 November 2025 at 13:31 IST
IND vs SA W Live Score: Who will have the last laugh?
Both India and South Africa are facing each other for the first time in an ODI World Cup final.
Advertisement
2 November 2025 at 13:19 IST
IND vs SA W Live Score: A new Women's World Cup winner will be decided on Sunday
Both India and South Africa are yet to lay their hand on the ODI World Cup trophy, and one of Harmanpreet Kaur or Laura Wolvaardt will be the lucky one.
2 November 2025 at 13:07 IST
IND vs SA W Live Score Update: Hello And Welcome
Ind Vs SA Live Score: The big day is here, India and South Africa are all set to go head-to-head with each other in the all-important final. The match will be played at the Dr. DY Patil Stadium in Navi Mumbai with rain threat looming large. There is a reserve day in store, but both the teams will want a result today.
Published By : Jishu Bhattacharya
Published On: 2 November 2025 at 13:09 IST