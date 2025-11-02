IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final, LIVE Score: Fresh Spell Of Rain In Navi Mumbai

Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt | Image: Associated Press

IND-W vs SA-W, ICC Women's World Cup 2025 Final, LIVE Score And Latest Updates: India and South Africa will face each other for the first time in the summit clash of an ODI World Cup. Both India and South Africa have never won the Women's ODI World Cup and it will be a historic match for Harmanpreet Kaur and Laura Wolvaardt's team. The match is scheduled to be played at the Dr DY Patil Sports Academy in Navi Mumbai with rain threat looming large. There is a reserve day in place if the game gets washed out today, but both India and South Africa will want to play the game today and give themselves the best chance of registering their name in history.

