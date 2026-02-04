India vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch T20 World Cup 2026 Warm Up Match In India?

Defending champions India will take on South Africa in a T20 World Cup warm-up match at the DY Patil Stadium in Mumbai. The Men In Blue wrapped up their preparation in style with a 4-1 series win over New Zealand on home soil. The match will start at 7 PM IST while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM.

India don't have any major cponcern except for Sanju Samson's form. The Indian wicket-keeper has struggled for runs of late and with Ishan Kishan firing all cylinders his position could be under threat. Tilak Varma's return from injury also could be a big boost and Suryakumar Yadav needs to fine tune his combinations ahead of the USA tie on February 7.

India vs South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up live streaming

When will the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up match be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and South Africa will be played on February 4.

What time will the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up match start?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and South Africa is scheduled to start at 7 PM IST.

Where will the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up match be played?

The T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and South Africa will be played at DY Patil Stadium, Mumbai.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up match?

The live telecast of the T20 World Cup warm-up match between India and South Africa will be available on Star Sports Network.

Where can you watch the live streaming of the India vs South Africa T20 World Cup warm-up match?