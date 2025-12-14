India vs South Africa Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch The IND vs SA 3rd T20I Live In India?

India and South Africa are all set to lock horns in the third T20I match of the series. The HPCA Stadium, one of India's most picturesque cricketing venues, will host the fixture, and the match has a lot of importance for both sides.

With the series currently balanced at 1-1, India and South Africa will be eager to seize the momentum and pick up the series lead in the competition ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup in 2026.

India & South Africa To Lock Horns In Key T20I Action At Dharamshala

Team India, led by Suryakumar Yadav, is coming off a heavy defeat in the second T20I at New Chandigarh. The hosts were defeated by 51 runs, and experimentations in the batting order raised significant concern among fans.

The Men in Blue's top-order, featuring stars like Shubman Gill and Abhishek Sharma, looks to remain in form. Their past performance in the series hasn't been noteworthy, and it would be the perfect stage to bounce back.

For South Africa, stars like captain Aiden Markram and Quinton de Kock have been in supreme touch. Their batting has aided the Proteas Men big time in the white-ball series so far. Even Dewald Brevis and Tristan Stubbs have contributed well, which has given India a headache.

The Proteas bowling attack features spin titans like Keshav Maharaj, while bowlers like Anrich Nortje and Lungi Ngidi will take charge of the fast bowling attack that looks to wreck the Indian batters.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I Live Streaming: Check Out All Details

When will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played on Thursday, December 14, 2025

At what time will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I start?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will start at 07 PM IST, and the toss will take place at 6:30 PM IST

Where will the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match be played?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be played at the Himachal Pradesh Cricket Association (HPCA) Stadium in Dharamshala.

Where can you watch the live telecast of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be live telecast by the Star Sports Network.

Where to watch the live stream of the India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match in India?

The India vs South Africa 3rd T20I match will be streamed live on the JioHotstar app and website with an active subscription.

India vs South Africa 3rd T20I: Full Squads