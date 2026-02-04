Updated 4 February 2026 at 17:21 IST
India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Warm-up Match Live Score: India To Set Up Tone For Showpiece Event
The Suryakumar Yadav-led India are set to take on South Africa in an one-off T20 World Cup warm-up clash at the DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. Get all live updates here.
IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Score: India will face off against South Africa in an one-off T20 World Cup warm up match at DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India's only concern will be Sanju Samson's form going into the T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian wicket-keeper has struggled for runs and this match could be his last-ditch attempt to make things right.
IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Score: For South Africa they will be looking to finetune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup. The likes of Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton have already proved their meetle with the bat and they will be eager to get on the pitch.
4 February 2026 at 17:16 IST
IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Score: Focus will be on Sanju Samson
Sanju Samson hasn't been amongst runs and he will be adamant to put his misery behind ahead of the IND vs USA match.
4 February 2026 at 17:15 IST
IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Score: India face off against South Africa
Two T20 World Cup 2024 vcome face to face conce again when India take on South Africa in a T20 World Cup warm-up match in Navi Mumbai.
Published On: 4 February 2026 at 17:21 IST