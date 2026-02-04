India vs South Africa, T20 World Cup Warm-up Match Live Score: India To Set Up Tone For Showpiece Event

IND vs SA T20 World Cup warm up match | Image: ANI

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Score: India will face off against South Africa in an one-off T20 World Cup warm up match at DY Patil Cricket Stadium in Navi Mumbai. India's only concern will be Sanju Samson's form going into the T20 World Cup 2026. The Indian wicket-keeper has struggled for runs and this match could be his last-ditch attempt to make things right.

IND vs SA, T20 World Cup Warm-up Live Score: For South Africa they will be looking to finetune their preparations ahead of the T20 World Cup. The likes of Dewald Brevis and Ryan Rickelton have already proved their meetle with the bat and they will be eager to get on the pitch.