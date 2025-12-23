Updated 23 December 2025 at 17:32 IST
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I Live Updates & Score: Thrilling Match On The Cards In Vizag
IND-W vs SL-W 2nd T20I live score updates: Harmanpreet’s India aim for a 2-0 lead in Vizag. With Jemimah Rodrigues in peak form and Smriti Mandhana excelling, can Chamari Athapaththu inspire a Sri Lanka comeback?
- Cricket
- 2 min read
Following a thrilling series opener clash, India Women and Sri Lanka Women return to limited-overs action in the second T20I. Women's cricket returns under the bright lights of the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.
The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue secured a competitive victory by 8 wickets. The Indian bowlers were solid as they did not allow any partnership to settle down. Despite the shoddy fielding performance from India, the visitors were restricted to 121/6.
India Women chased down the target at 14.4 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues displaying peak dominance with the bat.
Sri Lanka, under Chamari Athapaththu's leadership, will look to bounce back and level the series in Vizag. India, on the other hand, are looking to extend the lead with another win tonight.
Live Blog
Expect Sri Lanka Women to deliver a spirited performance and attempt to pull off a solid turnaround in the competition. India, on the other hand, will bank on their winning momentum in the competition and extend their series lead.
23 December 2025 at 17:32 IST
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 2nd T20 LIVE: Sri Lanka squad
IND-W Vs SL-W, 2nd T20 LIVE: Sri Lanka-W full squad- Vishmi Gunaratne, Chamari Athapaththu(c), Hasini Perera, Harshitha Samarawickrama, Nilakshi de Silva, Kavisha Dilhari, Kaushani Nuthyangana(w), Malki Madara, Inoka Ranaweera, Kawya Kavindi, Shashini Gimhani, Malsha Shehani, Imesha Dulani, Rashmika Sewwandi, Nimesha Madushani
23 December 2025 at 17:32 IST
India-W vs Sri Lanka-W, 2nd T20 LIVE: India Squad
IND-W Vs SL-W, 2nd T20 LIVE: India full squad for the IND-W vs SL-W T20I series: Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma, Jemimah Rodrigues, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Arundhati Reddy, Vaishnavi Sharma, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani, Harleen Deol, Renuka Singh Thakur, G Kamalini, Sneh Rana
Advertisement
23 December 2025 at 17:24 IST
IND-W vs SL-W Live Updates & Score: Deepti Sharma becomes No. 1 Ranked T20I Bowler
Deepti Sharma becomes the number one-ranked ICC Women's T20I bowler. She topped the ICC rankings in the women's T20I bowlers and attained the feat for the first time.
23 December 2025 at 17:21 IST
IND-W vs SL-W Live Updates & Score: India Gear Up for Action
Advertisement
23 December 2025 at 16:54 IST
IND-W vs SL-W Live Updates & Score: Hello And Welcome!
Hello and welcome to the live blog for the second T20I match between India Women and Sri Lanka Women in second T20I. Both teams will look to put up a spirited performance in the T20I series as they gear up for the Women's T20 World Cup in 2026.
Published By : Pavitra Shome
Published On: 23 December 2025 at 16:58 IST