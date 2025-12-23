India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I Live Updates & Score: Thrilling Match On The Cards In Vizag

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I match live action at Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI

Following a thrilling series opener clash, India Women and Sri Lanka Women return to limited-overs action in the second T20I. Women's cricket returns under the bright lights of the ACA-VDCA Stadium in Visakhapatnam.

The Harmanpreet Kaur-led Women in Blue secured a competitive victory by 8 wickets. The Indian bowlers were solid as they did not allow any partnership to settle down. Despite the shoddy fielding performance from India, the visitors were restricted to 121/6.

India Women chased down the target at 14.4 overs, with Jemimah Rodrigues displaying peak dominance with the bat.

Sri Lanka, under Chamari Athapaththu's leadership, will look to bounce back and level the series in Vizag. India, on the other hand, are looking to extend the lead with another win tonight.