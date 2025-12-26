India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I Live Updates And Score: High-Octane Action Set To Happen In Trivandrum

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 2nd T20I match live action at Visakhapatnam | Image: BCCI

The excitement around women's limited-overs cricket continues as India Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the third T20I match of the series. The remaining set of matches is happening in Thiruvananthapuram, and local fans are thrilled for some cricketing action in Kerala.

Indian batters like Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma continued their sublime form in the competition with their brilliant showcase with the bat. Harmanpreet Kaur was also instrumental at the helm. The Women in Blue hold a 2-0 lead in the competition.

Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be desperate to put up a comeback performance. Consistency has been a key issue for the side, even though they have displayed some flashes of brilliance.

Expect the crowd in Trivandrum to be an explosive one as International cricket returns to the region after a long time. The Women in Blue will receive support in large numbers.