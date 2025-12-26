Updated 26 December 2025 at 17:04 IST
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I Live Updates And Score: High-Octane Action Set To Happen In Trivandrum
Follow the live blog of the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women 3rd T20I match. Get ball-by-ball updates, scores, highlights, and key moments from the thrilling clash, which takes place live at the Greenfield International Stadium in Thrivananthapuram.
The excitement around women's limited-overs cricket continues as India Women take on Sri Lanka Women in the third T20I match of the series. The remaining set of matches is happening in Thiruvananthapuram, and local fans are thrilled for some cricketing action in Kerala.
Indian batters like Jemimah Rodrigues and Deepti Sharma continued their sublime form in the competition with their brilliant showcase with the bat. Harmanpreet Kaur was also instrumental at the helm. The Women in Blue hold a 2-0 lead in the competition.
Sri Lanka, on the other hand, will be desperate to put up a comeback performance. Consistency has been a key issue for the side, even though they have displayed some flashes of brilliance.
Expect the crowd in Trivandrum to be an explosive one as International cricket returns to the region after a long time. The Women in Blue will receive support in large numbers.
Withh the India Women vs Sri Lanka Women match set in Trivandrum, fans can expect an electrifying atmosphere as India aim to seal a clean sweep while Sri Lanka fight to restore pride. Follow our live blog for real-time updates, scores, and highlights from this exciting clash.
26 December 2025 at 16:48 IST
IND W vs SL W Live Updates And Score: India Seek To Secure Series Win Tonight
INDW vs SLW Live: Team India Women, under Harmanpreet Kaur's leadership, will look to secure a series victory in the competition. They are already 2-0 up and will be confident while heading into the competition.
26 December 2025 at 16:46 IST
IND W vs SL w Live Updates And Score: Cricketing Action Set To Return In Trivandrum!
INDW vs SLW Live: The atmosphere in Trivandrum is expected to be electric, with fans turning up in large numbers to support the Women in Blue. This match is not just about maintaining momentum for India but also about Sri Lanka salvaging pride and proving their mettle.
26 December 2025 at 16:45 IST
IND W vs SL w Live Updates And Score: Hello And Welcome!
INDW vs SLW Live: Welcome to the live blog for the India vs Sri Lanka Women's action, with the match-up all set to happen in Thiruvananthapuram.
Harmanpreet Kaur’s side is already leading the series 2-0. The hosts have been dominant with both bat and ball, thanks to strong performances from Smriti Mandhana, Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh, and Renuka Singh.
Sri Lanka, led by Chamari Athapaththu, will look to regroup and challenge India’s supremacy, relying on their experienced players to deliver under pressure.
