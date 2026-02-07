Updated 7 February 2026 at 16:55 IST
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Defending Champions Eye Winning Start In Mumbai
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: All the focus will be on the Indian Cricket Team when they begin their T20 World Cup defence against the USA in Mumbai on Saturday. Get real-time coverage of the toss, confirmed playing XIs, team news, injury updates, pitch report, live score, and ball-by-ball action as the Group A clash unfolds on republicworld.com
- Cricket
- 2 min read
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Defending champions India will begin their T20 World Cup defence against the USA at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday. The match will start at 7 PM IST while the toss will take place at 6:30 PM. Tune in here to get all the live updates.
Live Blog
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: In a major blow, Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 and Mohammed Siraj has joined the squad as his replacement.
7 February 2026 at 16:55 IST
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Suryakumar Yadav is all pumped up
Suryakumar Yadav is ready to lead India for the first time in the T20 World Cup and that too on home soil. BCCI has posted a video just a few hours before India and USA face off against each other.
7 February 2026 at 16:52 IST
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India haven't lost a single T20I series since T20 World Cup 2024 final
The Men In Blue have gone on to win nine T20I series on a trot and have not lost a single T20I series since the IND vs SA T20 World Cup 2024 final.
Advertisement
7 February 2026 at 16:51 IST
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Will Sanju Samson play?
Ishan Kishan opened the innings for India in the warm up game against South Africa while Tilak Varma has also regained his fitness, raising a question on Sanjuu Samson's place in the team.
7 February 2026 at 16:39 IST
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Jasprit Bumrah a concern?
Jasprit Bumrah's availibility ahead of the T20 World Cup opener and the Men In Blue are likely to be without the pacer against the USA.
Advertisement
7 February 2026 at 16:31 IST
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India receive major blow ahead of T20 WC
Harshit Rana has been ruled out of the T20 World Cup 2026 after he suffered an injury during India's warm-up game against South Africa. Mohammed Siraj has replaced him in the squad.
7 February 2026 at 16:29 IST
India vs USA, T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India to seek winning start
Defending champions India will likely face a strong challenge when they host the USA in a Group A fixture at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 7 February 2026 at 16:38 IST