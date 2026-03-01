Updated 1 March 2026 at 16:56 IST
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: It's A Do Or Die Clash At Eden Gardens For Suryakumar Yadav And Co
India take on Shai Hope-led West Indies in a must-win ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 clash at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. Get ball-by-ball updates and all match-related updates here.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: India will face off against West Indies on Sunday in a crunch T20 World Cup Super 8 tie at the Eden Gardens in Kolkata. The defending champions are at a crossroads in the tournament and are just one win or loss away from elimination or further jubilation.
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup LIVE Updates: India's record against West Indies at the Eden Gardens stands pretty tall. The Men In Blue have won all four of their encounters against the Windies and will be hoping to get 5th time lucky on Sunday.
1 March 2026 at 16:54 IST
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: Abhishek Sharma returned to form
Abhishek Sharma smashed his maiden T20 World Cup fifty against Zimbabwe and he will be eager to maintain that momentum.
1 March 2026 at 16:52 IST
India vs West Indies T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Updates: It's now or never for India
Hello And Welcome! India will take on West Indies on Sunday in a crucial T20 World Cup Super 8 tie at Eden Gardens, Kolkata. A loss will end India's T20 World Cup dream, while a win will take them to the semifinal.
