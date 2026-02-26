Updated 26 February 2026 at 17:34 IST
India vs Zimbabwe, T20 World Cup Super 8 LIVE Updates: Suryakumar Yadav And Co Face Stern Zimbabwe Test
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: With a semifinal qualification on the line, Team India has entered an uncharted territory when they face Zimbabwe in a T20 World Cup 2026 encounter.
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India cannot take things lightly when they face Zimbabwe in a crunch T20 World Cup 2026 Super 8 encounter. With a loss against South Africa damaging their hopes, they cannot take things lightly anymore and their fate lies in their own hand.
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India are expected to make a string of changes as the team management is likely to call in Axar Patel and Sanju Samson into the squad.
26 February 2026 at 17:34 IST
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: Milestone alert
Jasprit Bumrah is three scalps away from 500 international wickets, while Kuldeep Yadav needs five wickets to complete 100 wickets in T20Is.
26 February 2026 at 17:27 IST
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India's batting woes has been a major concern
The likes of Abhishek Sharma and Rinku Singh haven't been able to pull the strings.
26 February 2026 at 17:11 IST
India vs Zimbabwe T20 World Cup 2026 LIVE Score: India face Zimbabwe in crunch tie
India will hope to bring their A game when they take on Zimbabwe in a must-win T20 World Cup Super 8 encounter.
