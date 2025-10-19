ICC Women's World Cup 2025, India vs England Live Score & Match Updates: IND-W Take On ENG-W In Must-Win Fixture
ICC Women's World Cup 2025, India vs England Live Score & Match Updates: It's a crucial match for the Harmanpreet Kaur-led Team India in the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025. Team India need to clinch a victory against England to clear their path to the semi-finals. The Women in Blue have played four matches so far in the prestigious ICC tournament and won just two games. Team India hold the fourth place on the standings with four points and a net run rate of +0.682. On the other hand, England are unbeaten in the Women's World Cup 2025 so far. England hold the third place in the table with seven points and a net run rate of +1.864.
ICC Women's World Cup 2025, India vs England Live Score & Match Updates: India will play against England in the 20th match of the ongoing Women's World Cup 2025, at the Holkar Cricket Stadium in Indore, on Sunday, October 19. The match between India Women and England Women will kick off at 3 PM IST.
India Women vs England Women: Overall, the two cricket giants have faced each other 79 times, out of which England lead 41-36. In the Women's World Cup history, it's again England who hold a dominance over India. The Lionesses lead 8-4 over Women in Blue in World Cup history. After the conclusion of the Women's World Cup 2022, interestingly, India Women have dominated over England Women, sealing five wins in six matches.
India Women vs England Women: Ladies and gentlemen, welcome to the live commentary for the upcoming 20th match of the Women's World Cup 2025 between India and England. The match will kick off at 3 PM IST in Indore. Meanwhile, the toss will take place at 2:30 PM IST. Tune in here for all the match updates.