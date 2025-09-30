India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Score & Match Updates: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, Latest Match Updates: As Harmanpreet Kaur's India take on Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka, stay tuned with the live action, score and ball-by-ball updates
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Score & Match Updates: The ‘women in blue’ led by Harmanpreet Kaur are all set to embark on yet another ODI World Cup. This is the 13th edition of the women's World Cup and the ‘women in blue’ are still searching for their first ICC trophy in the fifty over format. India currently hosted Australia in a three-match ODI series which they lost by 2-1, but it doesn't take away the fact that they have been in some impeccable form lately.
Stay tuned with the live action, score and ball-by-ball updates.
Live Blog
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Score & Match Updates: The 13th edition of the marquee tournament starts with Harmanpreet Kaur's India taking on Chamari Athapaththu's Sri Lanka. The opener of the women's world cup will be played at the Barsapara Cricket Stadium in Guwahati.
Follow for ball by ball commentary and latest score updates
30 September 2025 at 14:44 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: Dasun Shanaka Backs Sri Lanka Women
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Latest Updates: Former Sri Lanka men's skipper Dasun Shanaka has backed Chamari Athapaththu and her side to go all the way and perform well in the oingoing Women's World Cup
30 September 2025 at 14:39 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: India's Playing XI
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Latest Updates: Here's India's XI for the Women's World Cup opener
Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Amanjot Kaur, Sneh Rana, Kranti Gaud, Shree Charani
30 September 2025 at 14:34 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: Sri Lanka To Bowl First
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Latest Updates: Chamari Athapaththu has won the tross, Sri Lanka will bowl first
30 September 2025 at 14:27 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: Fixtures Of The Women's World Cup
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Latest Updates: Here are the fixtures of the 13th edition of the Women's World Cup
- September 30: India vs Sri Lanka at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST
- October 1: Australia vs New Zealand at Indore from 3:00 PM IST
- October 3: South Africa vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 4: Sri Lanka vs Australia at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST
- October 5: India vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 6: England vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- October 7: Bangladesh vs New Zealand at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST
- October 8: Pakistan vs Sri Lanka at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 9: India vs England at Indore from 3:00 PM IST
- October 10: Australia vs Bangladesh at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST
- October 11: South Africa vs New Zealand at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- October 12: India vs Australia at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST
- October 13: Pakistan vs England at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 14: Sri Lanka vs South Africa at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST
- October 15: Bangladesh vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 16: New Zealand vs Sri Lanka at Indore from 3:00 PM IST
- October 17: Australia vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- October 18: England vs Sri Lanka at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST
- October 19: India vs New Zealand at Guwahati from 3:00 PM IST
- October 20: Bangladesh vs South Africa at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- October 21: Australia vs Pakistan at Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 22: England vs New Zealand at Visakhapatnam from 3:00 PM IST
- October 23: India vs Bangladesh at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- October 29: Semi-final 1 at Guwahati / Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
- October 30: Semi-final 2 at Navi Mumbai from 3:00 PM IST
- November 2: Final at Navi Mumbai or Colombo from 3:00 PM IST
30 September 2025 at 14:17 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: Sachin Tendulkar's Message For Harmanpreet And Co.
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Updates: Sachin Tendulkar feels that the upcoming 2025 edition of the ODI World Cup might have the same effect as the 1983 WC that India won under Kapil Dev
30 September 2025 at 14:12 IST
India Women vs Sri Lanka Live: Game Mode On For India And Sri Lanka
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: The ICC recently shared Behind The Scenes (BTS) footages of India and Sri Lanka training ahead of the ODI World Cup opener. The video features the likes of Harmanpreet Kaur and Smriti Mandhana
30 September 2025 at 14:07 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W: Here's A Look At The Weather Forecast
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: The weather condition is Guwahati is expected to be clear and favourable for playing during the ICC Women's World Cup opener. The day skies will be clear and there are no chances of rain at the moment
30 September 2025 at 14:01 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: ICC Women's World Cup Opener Live Streaming Details
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Latest Updates: The ICC Women's World Cup opener can be live streamed on the JioHotstar application and websites
30 September 2025 at 13:57 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: Smriti Mandhana Continues To Dominate ICC Rankings
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Latest Updates: Good news for India is that Smriti Mandhana has found her best form ahead of the marquee multi-national tournament. The Indian southpaw scored two centuries in the three-match ODI series against Australia
30 September 2025 at 14:09 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: Prize Money Of The Women's World Cup
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live: The winners of the ODI World Cup will bag a total prize money of $4.48 million, and the runners-up will receive $2.24 million.
30 September 2025 at 13:39 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: A Look At The Previous Winners
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: Here's a look at the winners from the previous editions
- 1973: England
- 1978: Australia
- 1982: Australia
- 1988: Australia
- 1993: England
- 1997: Australia
- 2000: New Zealand
- 2005: Australia
- 2009: England
- 2013: Australia
- 2017: England
- 2022: Australia
30 September 2025 at 13:37 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: A Melodious Start To India's Campaign
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women live updates: Prior to the start of India's World Cup opener, singer Shreya Ghoshal met the Harmanpreet Kaur-led side in the Indian dressing room
30 September 2025 at 13:34 IST
IND-W Vs SL-W Live: Here's A Look At India's Squad
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women Live Updates: Let's have a look at India's squad for the World Cup
Pratika Rawal, Smriti Mandhana, Harleen Deol, Harmanpreet Kaur(c), Jemimah Rodrigues, Richa Ghosh(w), Deepti Sharma, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kranti Gaud, Renuka Singh Thakur, Arundhati Reddy, Amanjot Kaur, Uma Chetry, Shree Charani
30 September 2025 at 13:32 IST
IND-W vs SL-W Live: Hello And Welcome
India Women vs Sri Lanka Women: The big day is here when the ‘women in blue’ start their ODI World Cup campaign. India, despite losing 2-1 to Australia lately have been in some impeccable form. India are eyeing their first ODI World Cup and there is no better way to do it infront of their home crowd. India and Sri Lanka are co-hosting the women's ODI World Cup.