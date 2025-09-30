India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Score & Match Updates: Sri Lanka Win Toss, Opt To Bowl First

Indian players in a huddle during a game | Image: X/@BCCIWomen

India Women vs Sri Lanka Women, ICC World Cup 2025 Live Score & Match Updates: The ‘women in blue’ led by Harmanpreet Kaur are all set to embark on yet another ODI World Cup. This is the 13th edition of the women's World Cup and the ‘women in blue’ are still searching for their first ICC trophy in the fifty over format. India currently hosted Australia in a three-match ODI series which they lost by 2-1, but it doesn't take away the fact that they have been in some impeccable form lately.

