Indo-Pak Cricketing Ties Likely To Be In Focus As Jay Shah-Led ICC Prepares To Hold All-Important Annual Conference

The International Cricket Council (ICC) will have a lot to discuss about India and Pakistan's cricketing ties, especially after the heinous Pahalgam Terror Attacks. Earlier this year, the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) remained firm on its stance that the Indian Team would not travel to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy.

The Rohit Sharma-led team that eventually won the Champions Trophy played all its matches in Dubai. The BCCI had cited security issues behind the Indian team not traveling to Pakistan for the Champions Trophy, and the Pahalgam terror attacks only prove one point, that the BCCI was absolutely right. There was dissent in the cricketing world about India playing all their matches in Dubai. Experts blamed the ICC for giving India an undue advantage, but the BCCI always prioritized the safety of the players representing India at the highest level.

ICC Annual General Meeting To Be Held In Dubai

After the Pahalgam Terror Attack, cricketing ties between India and Pakistan are almost certain to take a hit. The BCCI, in the past, had cut down bilateral ties with the PCB after the horrific 26/11 attacks that had taken place in 2008. As per a report in Cricbuzz, the Annual General Meeting of the International Cricket Council (ICC) is likely to be held from July 17 to 20.

India and Pakistan's cricketing ties will be one of the main focus areas. There have been several reports in the past that India is not willing to lock horns with Pakistan on the cricketing field after the inhuman terror attacks that were carried out in Pahalgam. Apart from the Indo-Pak cricketing ties, the Jay Shah-led organization will also discuss the dedicated task force aimed at supporting displaced Afghan women cricketers.

BCCI Gives Big Remark On India's Cricketing Ties With Pakistan