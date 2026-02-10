Injury Woes Continue To Dent Australia's T20 World Cup 2026 Campaign, Mitchell Marsh Confirms Tim David To Miss Ireland Clash

T20 World Cup 2026: Australia will square off against Ireland in the 14th match of the T20 World Cup 2026 at the R. Premadasa Stadium in Colombo on Wednesday, February 10.

On the eve of their tournament opener, Australia captain Mitchell Marsh confirmed that Tim David will miss the Ireland clash due to injury. However, the Aussie skipper did not disclose the nature of the injury or how long David will be sidelined.

David’s absence poses a challenge for the Australian team management, as they are already missing several star players from their T20 World Cup 2026 squad.

Josh Hazlewood and Pat Cummins have been ruled out of the prestigious ICC event due to injuries.

Mitchell Marsh Confirms Tim David Ruled Out Of Australia T20 WC 2026 Opener

Speaking at the pre-match press conference, Marsh said the team will monitor David’s fitness before deciding when he can return to the Playing XI.

“We’ll certainly see him come back into contention over the next few games,” Mitchell Marsh said, as quoted by ANI.

Tim David's Numbers In T20Is

Tim David made his T20I debut in July 2019 for Singapore against Qatar. In T20Is, he has played 68 matches and batted in 58 innings, scoring 1,596 runs at a strike rate of 168.88 and an average of 36.27. He has registered one century and nine half-centuries in the format.

With Hazlewood and Cummins ruled out and Mitchell Starc retired from T20Is, Nathan Ellis, Xavier Bartlett, and Ben Dwarshuis will spearhead Australia’s pace attack in the 2026 World Cup.

Marsh expressed confidence in Bartlett and Dwarshuis, stating that they are capable of fulfilling their roles in the tournament.

“Over the past 12 months, guys like Benny Dwarshuis and Xavier Bartlett have played pretty much all our games, so we’ve got great confidence that they’ll be able to do a role for us,” he added.