'Intense And Competitive': Virat Kohli's No-nonsense Take On RCB vs CSK IPL 2026 Tie In Bengaluru

Virat Kohli has opened up about why Indian Premier League (IPL) matches between Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) at the M. Chinnaswamy Stadium are always charged with extraordinary energy and competitive spirit.



Speaking in a video clip shared by Star Sports on Instagram, Kohli explained that the intensity of the encounters stems not only from on-field rivalries but also from passionate fan support. Notably, the video, which was shared by Stars Sports, was from 2025.



"One team we've historically had the most intense games against, I feel, is CSK in Bengaluru, because when we play CSK, a lot of Chennai fans turn up here as well. At their stadium, there are just CSK fans everywhere. In Bengaluru, people are welcoming, like, 'Come and see the game.' But in Chennai, it's all yellow, it's like, 'we won't let you in,'" Kohli said to JioStar.



The former Bengaluru captain added that while RCB fans rarely travel to Chennai, CSK supporters make their presence felt in huge numbers in Bengaluru.

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"They buy tickets very early and often end up occupying an entire section of the stadium. That creates a unique atmosphere in CSK vs RCB games, with the tension and banter between fans over who is louder. And, of course, the game itself becomes very intense and competitive. That environment, I would say, is the most exciting," Kohli said.



The defending champions, RCB, have started their IPL 2026 campaign on a fantastic note. RCB thrashed Sunrisers Hyderabad by six wickets in the tournament opener.

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Virat Kohli played a brilliant unbeaten knock of 38-ball 69, including five fours and as many sixes, that helped his side to chase down the challenging target of 202 runs in 15.4 overs. On Sunday, the defending champions will next face struggling Chennai Super Kings, who have lost two consecutive matches in the ongoing IPL season.



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