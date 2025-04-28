IPL 2025: 14-Year-old Vaibhav Suryavanshi Slams 17-ball 50, Becomes Youngest Player to Score Half-century in League History

Rajasthan Royals ' batter Vaibhav Suryavanshi scored the maiden half-century of his IPL career when he slammed a 17-ball 50 in the game against Gujarat Titans in Jaipur on Monday (April 28).

Suryavanshi thus scripted history as the youngest-ever batter to score a 50 in the history of the Indian Premier League, with this also being the fastest 50 of the 2025 season so far.

The young batter from Bihar was at his hard-hitting best throughout the course of his innings as he hammered 3 fours and 6 sixes to get to the landmark.

It was also the joint-fifth fastest half-century in the history of the IPL, putting Suryavanshi in rarefied air despite this being his first-ever IPL season.

Vaibhav Pips Prithvi Shaw and Riyan Parag

The fact that Suryavanshi is playing the IPL aged just 14 in itself means he was a record-holder before he even stepped foot in the league.

However, he broke the record of his own captain in Riyan Parag to break the record for the youngest player to score an IPL 50.

Parag was 17 years and 175 days old when he reached the landmark, whereas Suryavanshi is 14 years and 32 days.

The other two notable players to have held this record before are Sanju Samson , who was 18 years and 169 days old when he achieved this feat and Prithvi Shaw, who was the exact same age as Samson when he scored his first IPL 50.

Suryavanshi Level With Narine, Gayle, Pollard

But the fact that he scored a half-century in 17 balls also puts him alongside some top IPL stars.

Other players to have scored a 50 in the same number of balls includes Kieron Pollard, Chris Gayle, Sunil Narine, Suryakumar Yadav , Hardik Pandya , Nicholas Pooran and a few others. \