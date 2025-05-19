IPL 2025: As Kolkata Knight Riders' Title Defence Ends, Blame Game Begins - With Star Batter and Head Coach Under The Scanner

The 2025 edition of the Indian Premier League was a disappointing one for the defending champions Kolkata Knight Riders, who are already out of contention for the IPL 2025 play-offs.

The 2024 champions ended up having an indifferent season, something many predicted given their record in the mega auction was mixed at best.

While they did well to retain the core of their team and will be happy with the performance of new skipper Ajinkya Rahane, there are many players who did not do much justice to their spot in the team.

What's more, new reports state that there is pressure not just on certain players but also on head coach Chandrakant Pandit.

Pressure Building on KKR Stars

A report in Bengali newspaper Ei Samay claims that there is disappointment in the job coach Pandit has done so far this season.

There's also disappointment towards Venkatesh Iyer, the star batter who they splashed Rs. 23.75 crore on in the auction.

But even that comes back to Pandit - he has worked extensively with Iyer domestically in Mahdya Pradesh, and was keen to retain the southpaw.

And there is also a sense that Pandit cannot avoid responsibility for the poor job that has been done in the coaching staff this season.

KKR's Poor Record of Title Defences Continues

But the poor season underscores a key point when it comes to KKR and title defences - they have always struggled in the season after winning the title.

They failed to make the play-offs in 2013, the season after they won their maiden title. A similar fate befell them in 2015, the season after they claimed their second title.