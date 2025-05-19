IPL 2025: Big Challenge Awaits Ishan Kishan As SRH Look To Spoil LSG's Party, Wicketkeeper-Batsman Likely To Be Tested Ahead Of ENG Tour

IPL 2025: The Sunrisers Hyderabad are all set to lock horns with the Lucknow Super Giants in the 61st match of the ongoing eighteenth edition of the Indian Premier League. The runners-up of IPL 2024, SRH, failed to replicate their heroics this year, and they have already been eliminated from IPL 2025.

They will still have to play two more games after the Lucknow Super Giants clash before they close their campaign. Sunrisers Hyderabad's biggest strength of playing aggressive cricket has brutally backfired on them this year. The Sunrisers Hyderabad can no longer qualify for the IPL 2025 playoffs, but they can certainly win a few games on the bounce and spoil the party for the teams still in contention to qualify for the playoffs.

Sunrisers Hyderabad will also have to think about their winning ways and what they want to achieve in the upcoming edition of the IPL. With the IPL resuming after a temporary halt, there were big questions about whether Pat Cummins will return to play the remainder of IPL or not. But the SRH captain is back to lead the franchise in its last three IPL 2025 games before he shifts focus towards the World Test Championship.

Ishan Kishan Likely To Open Alongside Abhishek Sharma

Travis Head and Abhishek Sharma have been one of the most destructive pairs in the history of the Indian Premier League. The duo of Sharma and Head played a big role in Hyderabad coming very close to winning their second IPL Trophy last year.

But this time around, the duo couldn't click as expected, and hence Hyderabad couldn't deliver the desired results. Unfortunately for the Sunrisers Hyderabad, Head has been infected with Covid-19 and has been left out of the SRH vs LSG IPL 2025 clash. Ishan Kishan is all set to open with Abhishek Sharma, and this chance has come at a very crucial time for him.

Kishan has been picked up in the India A side that will tour England after the culmination of the Indian Premier League. If Kishan can leave a mark while opening the batting, it might play a crucial role in him getting a much-needed push in the Indian Test team.

Sunrisers Hyderabad Can Spoil Lucknow Super Giants' Party