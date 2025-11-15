IPL 2025 Retention Day HIGHLIGHTS: KKR Release Andre Russell, Rachin Ravindra And Devon Conway Leave CSK

Updated 15 November 2025 at 20:42 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day HIGHLIGHTS: With the deadline for player retention now closed ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings enter the auction with the largest purses. The headline-grabbing moment on November 15 was the blockbuster trade that saw Ravindra Jadeja move from CSK to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson.
IPL 2025 Retention Day HIGHLIGHTS: As the player retention window officially closed ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings head into the event with the biggest purses. Kolkata Knight Riders parted ways with Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and several others, while Chennai Super Kings let go of key names such as Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.
On the other hand, notable trade deals involving Nitish Rana (to Delhi Capitals), Shardul Thakur (to Mumbai Indians), Mohammed Shami (to Lucknow Super Giants), and Sanju Samson (to Chennai Super Kings) also shaped the pre-auction landscape.
15 November 2025 at 18:15 IST
IPL retention live: SRH full squad
Pat Cummins (c), Travis Head, Abhishek Sharma, Aniket Verma, R. Smaran, Ishan Kishan, Heinrich Klaasen, Nitish Kumar Reddy, Harsh Dubey, Kamindu Mendis, Harshal Patel, Brydon Carse, Jaydev Unadkat, Eshan Malinga, Zeeshan Ansari.
15 November 2025 at 18:15 IST
IPL retention live: RCB full squad
Rajat Patidar (c), Virat Kohli, Devdutt Padikkal, Phil Salt, Jitesh Sharma, Krunal Pandya, Swapnil Singh, Tim David, Romario Shepherd, Jacob Bethell, Josh Hazlewood, Yash Dayal, Bhuvneshwar Kumar, Nuwan Thushara, Rasikh Salam, Abhinandan Singh, and Suyash Sharma.
15 November 2025 at 18:14 IST
IPL retention live: Rajasthan Royals full squad
Shubham Dubey, Vaibhav Suryavanshi, Kunal Rathore, Lhuan-Dre Pretorius, Shimron Hetmyer, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel, Riyan Parag, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Jofra Archer, Akash Madhwal, Kumar Kartikeya Singh, Tushar Deshpande, Fazalhaq Farooqi, Kwena Maphaka, Ashok Sharma, Nandre Burger, Ravindra Jadeja, Sam Curran.
15 November 2025 at 18:10 IST
IPL retention live: Punjab Kings Full squad
Prabhsimran Singh, Priyansh Arya, Shreyas Iyer, Shashank Singh, Nehal Wadhera, Marcus Stoinis, Azmatullah Omarzai, Marco Jansen, Harpreet Brar, Yuzvendra Chahal, Arshdeep Singh, Musheer Khan, Pyala Avinash, Harnoor Pannu, Suryansh Shedge, Mitchell Owen, Xavier Bartlett, Lockie Ferguson, Vyshak Vijaykumar, Yash Thakur, Vishnu Vinod.
15 November 2025 at 18:09 IST
IPL retention live: Mumbai Indians full squad
Hardik Pandya, Rohit Sharma, Suryakumar Yadav, Tilak Varma, Ryan Rickleton, Robin Minz, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Naman Dhir, Jasprit Bumrah, Trent Boult, Allah Ghafanzar, Ashwani Kumar, Deepak Chahar, Will Jacks, Sherfane Rutherford, Mayank Markande, Shardul Thakur.
15 November 2025 at 18:08 IST
IPL retention live: Lucknow Super Giants full squad
Abdul Samad, Ayush Badoni, Aiden Markram, Matthew Breetzke, Himmat Singh, Rishabh Pant (c), Nicholas Pooran, Mitchell Marsh, Shahbaz Ahmed, Arshin Kulkarni, Mayank Yadav, Avesh Khan, Mohsin Khan, Manimaran Siddharth, Digvesh Rathi, Prince Yadav, Akash Singh, Mohammed Shami.
15 November 2025 at 18:07 IST
IPL retention live: Delhi capitals squad
Axar Patel
KL Rahul
Karun Nair
Abishek Porel
Tristan Stubbs
Sameer Rizvi
Ashutosh Sharma
Vipraj Nigam
Ajay Mandal
Tripurana Vijay
Madhav Tiwari
Mitchell Starc
T Natarajan
Mukesh Kumar
Dushmantha Chameera
Kuldeep Yadav
Nitish Rana (traded in)
15 November 2025 at 18:07 IST
IPL retention live: Gujarat Titans squad
Shubman Gill (captain), Rashid Khan, Sai Sudharsan, Rahul Tewatia, Shahrukh Khan, Kagiso Rabada, Jos Buttler, Mohammed Siraj, Prasidh Krishna, Nishant Sindhu, Kumar Kushagra, Anuj Rawat, Manav Suthar, Washington Sundar, Arshad Khan, Gurnoor Brar, Sai Kishore, Ishant Sharma, Jayant Yadav, Glenn Phillips.
15 November 2025 at 18:54 IST
IPL retention live: KKR full squad
Ajinkya Rahane, Sunil Narine, Rinku Singh, Angkrish Raghuvanshi, Manish Pandey, Varun Chakravarthy, Luvnith Sisodia, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, Ramandeep Singh, Ankul Roy, Rovman Powell, Harshit Rana, Vaibhav Arora.
15 November 2025 at 18:03 IST
IPL 2025 retention live: Delhi Capitals squad
Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Karun Nair, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Madhav Tiwari, Tripurana Vijay, Ajay Mandal, Kuldeep Yadav, Mitchell Starc, T. Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera.
15 November 2025 at 18:02 IST
IPL retention live: CSK full squad
Ruturaj Gaikwad (c), Ayush Mhatre, M.S. Dhoni, Dewald Brevis, Urvil Patel, Shivam Dube, Jamie Overton, Ramakrishna Ghosh, Noor Ahmad, Khaleel Ahmed, Anshul Kamboj, Gurjapneet Singh, Shreyas Gopal, Mukesh Choudhary, Nathan Ellis.
15 November 2025 at 17:57 IST
IPL 2025 retention live: KKR have the highest purse
KKR will have the highest purse in the auction, while the Mumbai Indians will have the least amount.
RCB - 16.4 crore.
DC - 21.8 crore.
KKR 64.3 crore.
CSK 43.4 crore.
SRH 35.5 crore.
LSG 22.9 crore.
RR - 16.05 crore.
GT 12.9 crore.
PBKS 11.5 crore.
MI 2.75 crore.
15 November 2025 at 17:32 IST
IPL Retention Live: Sunrisers Hyderabad retain Heinrich Klaasen
Heinrich Klaasen will play for SRH in IPL 2026.
15 November 2025 at 17:31 IST
IPL Retention Live: Lucknow Super Giants have released David Miller
LSG have released David Miller, Akash Deep, Ravi Bishnoi, Shamar Joseph among others.
15 November 2025 at 17:26 IST
IPL Retention Live: RCB have released Liam Livinsgtone
RCB have released Liam Livingstone, Lungi Ngidi, Blessing Muzarabani and Mayank Agarwal among others.
15 November 2025 at 17:15 IST
IPL Retention Live: Punjab Kings let go of Glenn Maxwell
Punjab Kings have released Glenn Maxwell, Josh Inglis, Kuldeep Sen, and Kyle Jamieson, among others.
15 November 2025 at 17:11 IST
IPL Retention Live: Mumbai Indians have released Vignesh Puthur
Mumbai Indians have released Lizaad Williams, Mujeeb Ur Rahman, Bevon Jacobs and Reece Topley.
15 November 2025 at 17:09 IST
IPL Retention Live: RR have released Sri Lankan duo
Rajasthan Royals have released Wanindu Hasaranga and Maheesh Theekshana, alongside Fazalhaq Farooqi.
15 November 2025 at 17:08 IST
IPL Retention Live: KKR have released Andre Russell
KKR have released Andre Russell, Rahmanullah Gurbaz, and Moeen Ali alongside Quinton de Kock and Spencer Johnson.
15 November 2025 at 17:04 IST
IPL Retention Live: CSK retention list
Chennai Super Kings have released both Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway. Deepak Hooda, Rahul Tripathi, Shaikh Rasheed and Vijay Shankar also leave CSK.
15 November 2025 at 16:50 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Huge news from KKR camp
Andre Russell could be released by KKR.
15 November 2025 at 16:40 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Who will SRH retain?
Sunrisers Hyderabad are reportedly set to part ways with Adam Zampa and Deepak Chahar.
15 November 2025 at 16:22 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Gujarat Titans retained list
Karim Janat, Gerald Coetzee, Mahipal Lomror and Kulwant Khejroliya are likely to be released by Gujarat Titans.
15 November 2025 at 16:16 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: T Natarajan to be retained by Delhi Capitals
As per ESPN Cricinfo, Delhi Capitals will retain T Natarajan for IPL 2026.
15 November 2025 at 15:21 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: KKR to release Venkatesh Iyer
Venkatesh Iyer is all set to be released by KKR ahead of the IPL 2026 mini auction, as per reports. The IPL 2024 champions will also likely release Anrich Nortje, Quinton de Kock, Rahmanullah Gurbaz and Moeen Ali.
15 November 2025 at 14:55 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Will Ajinkya Rahane remain at KKR?
As of now, Ajinkya Rahane is likely to stay with KKR despite several reports of him being linked with an exit.
15 November 2025 at 14:54 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Whom will RCB retain?
RCB are likely to part ways with Liam Livingstone, Mayank Agarwal and Rasikh Dar.
15 November 2025 at 14:39 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Who KKR will release?
Kolkata Knight Riders are expected to release Venkatesh Iyer, who endured a poor IPL 2025.
15 November 2025 at 13:40 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Punjab Kings set to retain Lockie Ferguson
New Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson will reportedly be retained by the IPL 2025 runner-up.
15 November 2025 at 12:59 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: How many players can a IPL team retain?
The IPL retention rule this year is quite different this year as compared to the mega auctions that were held last year. This time around, there is no cap on retaining Indian players, overseas players, or uncapped players
15 November 2025 at 12:58 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Who will Rajasthan Royals retain?
Rajasthan Royals are expected to retain Dhruv Jurel, Yashasvi Jaiswal and Vaibhav Suryavanshi.
15 November 2025 at 12:45 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Who will CSK release?
As per reports, CSK are all set to part ways with Devon Conway and Rachin Ravindra. They are also expected to release Mathessha Pathirana.
15 November 2025 at 12:27 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Who will Delhi Capitals retain?
As per Cricbuzz, the Delhi Capitals are set to release Faf du Plessis, Jake Fraser-McGurk, Mohit Sharma and Harry Brook.
15 November 2025 at 12:07 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: IPL Retention live streaming
The IPL 2025 Retention will have a live telecast on Star Sports Network, while the live streaming will be available on the JioStar app and website. The broadcast will start as soon as the 2nd of the IND vs SA Test finishes.
15 November 2025 at 12:04 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Donovan Ferreira joins Delhi Capitals
Donovan Ferreira has been successfully traded to the Delhi Capitals from the Rajasthan Royals for a fee of INR 1 crore.
15 November 2025 at 14:01 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Arjun Tendulkar will feature for LSG
Mumbai Indians have traded Arjun Tendulkar to Lucknow Super Giants for INR 30 lakhs.
15 November 2025 at 11:59 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Mayank Markande joins Mumbai Indians
Kolkata Knight Riders have successfully traded spinner Mayank Markande to Mumbai Indians for INR 30 lakh.
15 November 2025 at 11:58 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Nitish Rana joins Delhi Capitals
Nitish Rana has joined Delhi Capitals from Rajasthan Royals at his existing Rs 4.2 crore fee.
15 November 2025 at 11:57 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Mohammed Shami joins Lucknow Super Giants
Sunrisers Hyderabad have traded Mohammed Shami to Lucknow Super Giants, and the Indian pacer will move to LSG at his existing price Rs 10 crore.
15 November 2025 at 12:08 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Sanju Samson joins CSK
Sanju Samson has been traded to CSK, while Ravindra Jadeja and Sam Curran head towards the Rajasthan Royals.
15 November 2025 at 11:50 IST
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: IPL Retention deadline day is here
IPL 2025 Retention Day Live: Welcome to the live blog of IPL 2025 retention day. Stay tuned here for all the latest updates and news.
Published By : Anirban Sarkar
Published On: 15 November 2025 at 11:53 IST