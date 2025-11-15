IPL 2025 Retention Day HIGHLIGHTS: KKR Release Andre Russell, Rachin Ravindra And Devon Conway Leave CSK

MS Dhoni and Sanju Samson | Image: ANI

IPL 2025 Retention Day HIGHLIGHTS: With the deadline for player retention now closed ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings enter the auction with the largest purses. The headline-grabbing moment on November 15 was the blockbuster trade that saw Ravindra Jadeja move from CSK to Rajasthan Royals in exchange for Sanju Samson.

IPL 2025 Retention Day HIGHLIGHTS: As the player retention window officially closed ahead of the IPL 2026 mini-auction, Kolkata Knight Riders and Chennai Super Kings head into the event with the biggest purses. Kolkata Knight Riders parted ways with Andre Russell, Venkatesh Iyer, and several others, while Chennai Super Kings let go of key names such as Rachin Ravindra and Devon Conway ahead of the IPL 2026 auction.

On the other hand, notable trade deals involving Nitish Rana (to Delhi Capitals), Shardul Thakur (to Mumbai Indians), Mohammed Shami (to Lucknow Super Giants), and Sanju Samson (to Chennai Super Kings) also shaped the pre-auction landscape.