IPL 2025: Shardul Thakur Joins Elite List as He Becomes Tenth Indian Pacer to Unique T20 Milestone

A Shardul Thakur double strike in the IPL 2025 game between the Lucknow Super Giants and Gujarat Titans on Saturday (April 12) played a key part in the Gujarat team not being able to end the game with a flourish.

Thakur first bowled a low full toss to get rid of Rutherford, then got Rahul Tewatia to top edge another low full toss that was safely pocketed by Aiden Markram running in from mid-on.

The double wicket final over saw Shardul notch up a huge milestone in the sport - he completed 200 T20 wickets across all competitions.

Naturally, fans were all praise for the man nicknamed ‘Lord Shardul' by India's ODI and Test captain Rohit Sharma.

Fans Lavish Praise on Thakur

Thakur's IPL Redemption

What makes his exploits all the more sweet is that Shardul actually went unsold in the IPL 2025 mega auction.