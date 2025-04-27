'He's Not That Involved': EX-CSK Star Ends The Myth Around MS Dhoni Taking Final Calls In Auction, Reveals Chennai's Strategy

IPL 2025: It has been a long season for the five-time champions Chennai Super Kings. Long because they haven't been winning, and the manner in which they have been defeated raises serious questions on the intent their batting unit has shown so far.

Chennai Super Kings have always preferred experience over youth. It has been their mantra and has also contributed to their massive success, which they have enjoyed across all the past seventeen seasons. But this time around, their strategy has backfired.

The 'Men in Yellow' just haven't looked the part this time around, and they have nobody but themselves to blame for all of it. CSK technically do not make it to the playoffs of IPL 2025. Mathematically, there is still hope, but it is like betting on a horse that can barely run, and a lot of things have to go their way, which seems unlikely.

The CSK owners have also been questioned for the strategy that they had for the team on the auction table.

Suresh Raina Reveals MS Dhoni's Involvement In CSK's Auction Strategy

Suresh Raina is one of the stalwarts of Chennai Super Kings and played a very pivotal part in the past to contribute to their success. Raina recently had a lot to say on Chennai's ongoing horror run and, in hindsight, also confirmed that MS Dhoni is likely to return to play another season.

Raina also spilled the beans on CSK's auction strategy and ended a huge myth that has continued to stand the test of time. 'It is always said that MS Dhoni makes the final call. I never attended the auctions. I never participated in those discussions. I always talked about players who were retained. MS might get a call about whether to go ahead with a player or not - but he's not that involved,' Raina said while speaking to sports commentator Jatin Sapru on his YouTube channel.

Chennai Look To Respectable Exit From IPL 2025