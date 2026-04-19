IPL 2026: Ajinkya Rahane Shatters Unwanted Record As KKR Break Winless Streak Against Rajasthan Royals

Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) skipper Ajinkya Rahane etched his name into an unwanted list, as the opening batter registered the most number of ducks as an opener in the Indian Premier League (IPL) history.



Continuing his poor run of form, Kolkata Knight Riders captain Ajinkya Rahane was dismissed for a two-ball duck against Rajasthan Royals in IPL 2026 at Eden Gardens on Sunday.



It marked his second successive duck, following a golden duck in KKR's previous match against the Gujarat Titans.



Rahane now has 12 ducks as an opener in the IPL--the most by any batter in that role. Parthiv Patel is the only other opener to have recorded more than 10 ducks in the tournament.



Rahane began his IPL 2026 campaign on a high with a 40-ball 67 against the Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium. However, things have gone downhill since, with the KKR skipper managing four single-digit scores in his seven matches so far.