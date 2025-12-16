IPL 2026 Auction: Here's Delhi Capitals' Full Players List, Squad For Nineteenth Edition Of Indian Premier League

The Delhi Capitals enter the IPL 2026 mini-auction in Abu Dhabi with clarity and intent. They possess an INR 21.80 Crore purse value before the auction starts. The franchise has eight slots to fill, including five overseas cricketers.

The DC management has always played it smart at the auction table, and they will look to bring up some impactful overseas cricketers and some genuine finishers in the squad.

The Capitals already have a strong core featuring stars like Axar Patel, Kuldeep Yadav, KL Rahul and Mitchell Starc. Nitish Rana is brought in via trade, and their prime focus will be on keeping the balance and stability on the side.

Delhi Capitals' Retained Squad: Axar Patel (c), KL Rahul, Karun Nair, Abishek Porel, Tristan Stubbs, Sameer Rizvi, Ashutosh Sharma, Vipraj Nigam, Ajay Mandal, Tripurana Vijay, Madhav Tiwari, Mitchell Starc, T Natarajan, Mukesh Kumar, Dushmantha Chameera, Kuldeep Yadav.

Delhi Capitals' Picks In the IPL 2026 Auction

David Miller (South Africa): INR 2 Crore

Ben Duckett (England): INR 2 Crore

