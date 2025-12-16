Updated 16 December 2025 at 11:10 IST
IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings And Kolkata Knight Riders In Focus As Former Champions Look To Build From The Scratch
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Ahead of the nineteenth season of the Indian Premier League, KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, RR, GT, PBKS and DC will look to build a strong side in the mini auction. Stay tuned for the latest happenings and to know the list of sold and unsold players
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Ten franchises, seventy seven slots and a combined purse size of Rs 237.55 crore. The auction that will be held in Dubai today can easily turn out to be an event that Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders dominate. The former champions had a dismal season last year and they are looking to build their squad from the scratch. Both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings walk into the auction with a hefty purse, whereas a juggernaut like Mumbai have a small purse and they'll look to plug in the small gaps in their side.
ALSO READ | Here's When And Where To Watch The Indian Premier League Mini Auction Live In India
As KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, RR, GT, PBKS and DC look to assemble a formidable squad, stay tuned for all the latest happenings and know the list of sold and unsold players
Live Blog
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Chennai Super Kings (CSK) and the Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) are expected to be the busiest two teams in the IPL 2026 auction. Two former champions got their team combinations totally wrong in the previous edition of the Indian Premier League and they paid the price for it with their dismal outings. The other remaining teams look a bit more settled and they'll want to create a few valuable backups and procure explosive players who can add an X-factor to their already settled teams.
Follow this space for all the latest happenings as KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, RR, GT, PBKS and DC build towards the nineteenth edition
16 December 2025 at 11:10 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: Meet The Auctioneer
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Mallika Sagar is all set to be a part of the event as the auctioneer. Here's what she has to say about the marquee event
16 December 2025 at 11:06 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: The Auction Date And Time
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: The mini auction will start at 2.30 PM IST (1 PM local time in UAE). The Auction is being held at the Etihad Arena
16 December 2025 at 10:52 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: The Fabled Set 1
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: The batters in Set 1 will be on the radar of all the ten franchises, especially Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings
16 December 2025 at 10:48 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: List Of The Final 19
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Here's a look at the final 19 players who have been added to the auction list
Abhimanyu Easwaran, Chris Green, Kyle Verreynne, Blessing Muzarabani, Ben Sears, Mani Shankar Mura Singh, Virandeep Singh, Chama Milind, KL Shrijith, Eathan Bosch, Swastik Chikara, Rahul Raj Namala, Virat Singh, Tripuresh Singh, Rajesh Mohanty, Swastik Samal, Saransh Jain, Sooraj Sangaraju and Tanmay Agarwal
16 December 2025 at 10:45 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: Remaining Overseas Slots
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Here's a list of remaining overseas slots ahead of the auction
- Kolkata Knight Riders: 6
- Chennai Super Kings: 4
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 2
- Lucknow Super Giants: 4
- Delhi Capitals: 5
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 2
- Rajasthan Royals: 1
- Gujarat Titans: 4
- Punjab Kings: 2
- Mumbai Indians: 1
16 December 2025 at 10:50 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: List Of Slots Remaining
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Here are the remaining slots
- Kolkata Knight Riders: 13
- Chennai Super Kings: 9
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: 10
- Lucknow Super Giants: 6
- Delhi Capitals: 8
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: 8
- Rajasthan Royals: 9
- Gujarat Titans: 5
- Punjab Kings: 4
- Mumbai Indians: 5
16 December 2025 at 10:38 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: Remaining Purse For The Franchises
IPL 2026 Auction Live: Here's the remaining purse for all the ten teams
- Kolkata Knight Riders: Rs 64.30 crore
- Chennai Super Kings: Rs 43.40 crore
- Sunrisers Hyderabad: Rs 25.50 crore
- Lucknow Super Giants: Rs 22.95 crore
- Delhi Capitals: Rs 21.80 crore
- Royal Challengers Bengaluru: Rs 16.40 crore
- Rajasthan Royals: Rs 16.05 crore
- Gujarat Titans: Rs 12.90 crore
- Punjab Kings: Rs 11.50 crore
- Mumbai Indians: Rs 2.75 crore
16 December 2025 at 10:26 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: Abhishek Nayar On KKR's Chances
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Kolkata Knight Riders Head Coach Abhishek Nayar reiterated on the need of creating a winning environment for the team and how the Andre Russell factor will help Kolkata trhrive in the upcoming edition of the IPL.
16 December 2025 at 10:03 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: BTS Footage Of Etihad Arena
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: The IPL auction is a special event and it plays a pivotal part in all the ten franchises building towards a season. The Indian Premier League shared a special Behind The Scenes (BTS) of the Etihad Stadium getting ready for the big day.
16 December 2025 at 09:59 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: The Bidding War Gets Overseas Destination
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: The IPL 2026 auction will be held at the Etihad Arena in Abu Dhabi with ten teams having a go at each other on the auction table.
16 December 2025 at 09:57 IST
IPL 2026 Auction Live: The Big Day Is Here
IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Rs 237.55 crore, that is the cumulative purse that all the ten franchises have heading into the auction. Cameron Green is being considered as the favourite and he might end up being the winner. Kolkata Knight Riders and the Chennai Super Kings are expected to dictate the terms on the auction table. Whereas the Mumbai Indians will have a silent day at the auction table. KKR walk into this auction with Rs 64.30 crore, whereas Chennai have Rs 43.40 crore in their purse
