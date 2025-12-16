IPL 2026 Auction LIVE Updates: Chennai Super Kings And Kolkata Knight Riders In Focus As Former Champions Look To Build From The Scratch

The IPL Trophy | Image: BCCI/IPL

IPL 2026 Auction Live Updates: Ten franchises, seventy seven slots and a combined purse size of Rs 237.55 crore. The auction that will be held in Dubai today can easily turn out to be an event that Chennai Super Kings and Kolkata Knight Riders dominate. The former champions had a dismal season last year and they are looking to build their squad from the scratch. Both Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) and Chennai Super Kings walk into the auction with a hefty purse, whereas a juggernaut like Mumbai have a small purse and they'll look to plug in the small gaps in their side.

ALSO READ | Here's When And Where To Watch The Indian Premier League Mini Auction Live In India

As KKR, CSK, RCB, MI, LSG, SRH, RR, GT, PBKS and DC look to assemble a formidable squad, stay tuned for all the latest happenings and know the list of sold and unsold players