IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals Break Silence On Mitchell Starc's Unavailability Ahead Of Gujarat Titans Game

IPL 2026: Delhi Capitals (DC) bowling coach Munaf Patel said that the team hasn't missed the absence of the Australian premier pacer Mitchell Starc so far in the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026, noting that DC have won both the games that they played in the tournament.



Speaking at the pre-match press conference ahead of DC's clash against the Gujarat Titans on Wednesday, Munaf said that DC have won their first two matches and haven't felt Mitchell Starc's absence yet. However, he also noted that the star pacer's pace, swing, and experience make him crucial for the team, and they are monitoring his fitness closely.



"We've won two matches, so his absence hasn't been felt so far. But if results don't go our way, questions will come up. Starc is one of the best bowlers in the world. In the IPL, only someone like Jasprit Bumrah can be compared with him. He brings pace, swing, and experience. We're closely following up on his fitness because he's very important for us," Munaf Said.



The Australian fast bowler has yet to join the Delhi Capitals squad. On March 28, Starc revealed in an Instagram story that he is recovering from shoulder and elbow injuries, which he only fully understood after the Australian summer. He also apologised to the Delhi Capitals and fans for missing the early part of the season but expressed his commitment to join the team as soon as he is fit.

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Speaking about injury management for fast bowlers, Munaf Patel explained that pacers rely on consistent match time to maintain rhythm, and without regular games, their rhythm suffers, increasing the risk of injuries.



"Fast bowlers need rhythm. The more you play and bowl, the better your rhythm becomes. When you're not playing consistently, that rhythm goes away, and injuries can follow.

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If you're not playing domestic cricket and are just sitting out, there's no real substitute for match rhythm," he said.