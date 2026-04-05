IPL 2026: Explosive Knocks From Tim David, Rajat Patidar, Devdutt Padikkal Power RCB To 250 Against CSK

Explosive knocks from Tim David, Devdutt Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar helped defending champions Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) put up a massive 250/3 against five-time champions Chennai Super Kings (CSK) at M Chinnaswamy Stadium on Sunday.



Put to field first, Virat Kohli (28 in 18 balls, with two fours and a six) and Phil Salt (46 in 30 balls, with three fours and two sixes) could not capitalise on their starts, but massive bursts of aggression from Padikkal (50 in 29 balls, with six fours and two sixes), Patidar (48* in 19 balls, with a four and six sixes) and David (70* in 25 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) guided RCB to a massive score. David and Patidar put on 99 run stand for the fourth wicket in just 35 balls. A total of 19 sixes were smashed during the innings.



After being put to bat first, RCB openers Phil Salt and Virat Kohli had a scratchy start, getting 17 runs in the first three overs without a boundary or six, before Virat broke the shackles with a six over midwicket and a four through mid-off against Matt Henry in the fourth over.



Just when Virat looked settled with a four against Anshul Kamboj, the bowler had the last laugh by getting him caught by Shivam Dube for a 18-ball 28, with two fours and a six. RCB was 37/1 in 4.3 overs.



Salt ended the powerplay in style with a four wide of mid-on, bringing up the 50-run mark in six overs.



Salt continued getting boundaries against Kamboj and Noor Ahmed, while Devdutt Padikkal joined in. RCB was 91/1 halfway through with Salt (45*) and Padikkal (16*) unbeaten, with the latter playing just a little ahead of run-a-ball.



Dube ended the 56-run second wicket stand, removing Salt for a 30-ball 46 (with three fours and two sixes), courtesy a fine catch from Noor in the deep. RCB was 93/2 in 10.4 overs.



However, RCB continued unaffected, as Padikkal and skipper Rajat Patidar collected six each against Noor in the 12th over, bringing up 100-run mark in 11.1 overs.



The 13th over by Dube bled a lot of runs as Patidar-Padikkal took him down with two fours and sixes each, getting a total of 23 runs. The next over saw Patidar launch Henry for a six over mid-off, bringing up the 50-run stand in just 16 balls. Padikkal also reached his second successive fifty in 28 balls, with six fours and two sixes, and RCB also reached the 150-run mark in 13.5 overs.



However, Jamie Overton ended the 58-run stand by cleaning up Padikkal's stumps while he attempted a lap shot. RCB was 151/3 in 14.1 overs. At the end of 15 overs, RCB was 153/3.



RCB continued CSK's misery as Patidar smacked Khaleel for two sixes and a four, gathering 19 runs in the 16th over. The 17th over saw Tim David take down Noor Ahmed with a hat-trick of sixes.



The belting continued for CSK with a four by David to start off the next over, and to make matters worse, the delivery which cleaned up David turned out to be a no-ball, bringing up the 200-run mark in 17.4 overs. Rubbing salt on the wound, David ended the over with a huge six over the bowler's head.



The penultimate over saw David clock Overton for four sixes and a four, including a hat-trick of sixes, bringing up his fifty in 21 balls, with two fours and eight sixes. RCB ended their innings at 250/3, with David (70* in 25 balls, with three fours and eight sixes) and Patidar (48* in 19 balls, with a four and six sixes) putting on a show for the fans with a 99 run stand in 35 balls.



Anshul Kamboj (1/52 in four overs), Overton (1/42 in three overs), Dube (1/30 in two overs) were taken to cleaners even though they got a wicket. Matt Henry (0/36 in three overs) was also brutalised.