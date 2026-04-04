IPL 2026: Hardik Pandya Rested, Suryakumar Yadav Takes Charge For Mumbai Indians In Crucial Delhi Capitals Clash At Arun Jaitley Stadium

IPL 2026: Mumbai Indians skipper Hardik Pandya has been rested for the crucial clash against Delhi Capitals in the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2026.

In Pandya’s absence, Team India’s World Cup-winning captain Suryakumar Yadav will lead the Mumbai-based franchise at the Arun Jaitley Stadium in Delhi on Saturday, April 4.

At the toss, Axar Patel-led Delhi Capitals won and chose to bowl against the Mumbai Indians.

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Suryakumar Yadav Reveals Why Hardik Pandya Was Rested

Speaking at the toss, Mumbai Indians’ stand-in skipper Suryakumar Yadav revealed that Hardik Pandya was “not feeling well” before the game, which is why he was rested.

He also confirmed that MI made three changes to their Playing XI: Deepak Chahar replaced Pandya, Corbin Bosch came in for Trent Boult, and Mitchell Santner replaced Allah Ghazanfar.

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“He’s not well, doesn’t look good, so he was not fit for today’s game. So I’m just stepping into his shoes today… We wanted to bat first, they wanted to bowl first, but yeah, very happy to bat first. Looks a good one. We’ve done really well here when we’ve batted first and defended. Quite a few changes: Deepak Chahar comes in for Hardik. Corbin Bosch comes in for Boulty — that’s a tactical change. Boulty had a good game in the last match at Wankhede. And Mitch Santner comes in for Allah Ghazanfar,” Suryakumar Yadav said, as quoted by Cricbuzz.

MI Started IPL 2026 Campaign With Win

Mumbai Indians registered a six-wicket victory over Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) in the second match of IPL 2026 at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on March 29. All-rounder Shardul Thakur was adjudged Player of the Match for his three-wicket haul in four overs, conceding 39 runs at an economy rate of 9.80. Remarkably, this was the first time in 14 years that MI began their IPL campaign with a win.

Currently, Mumbai Indians occupy fifth place in the IPL 2026 standings with two points and a net run rate of +0.687.

Mumbai Indians' Playing XI vs Delhi Capitals: Rohit Sharma, Ryan Rickelton (Wk), Tilak Varma, Suryakumar Yadav (C), Naman Dhir, Sherfane Rutherford, Mitchell Santner, Corbin Bosch, Shardul Thakur, Deepak Chahar, Jasprit Bumrah.