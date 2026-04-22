IPL 2026: Jofra Archer Eyes History, RR Speedster On Brink Of Rare Bowling Milestone

IPL 2026: Rajasthan Royals (RR) pacer Jofra Archer is just three wickets away from dethroning Australian legend Shane Watson to be the leading wicket-taker in the franchise's history.

Archer, who has been great for the Royals' this season in the power play, could achieve this milestone during his side's match against a highly-vulnerable Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) at Lucknow's Ekana Stadium.

Since his IPL debut in 2018, Archer has represented the Men in Pink in five out of six seasons, playing one season for the Mumbai Indians (MI), where he failed to deliver.

In 53 matches for RR, Archer has taken 65 wickets at an average of 24.47, with best figures of 3/15 and an economy rate of 7.79. This season, he has taken eight wickets in six matches at an average of 22.37, with an economy rate of 8.52 and best figures of 2/19.

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The top wicket-taker for RR is Watson, who took 67 wickets in 84 matches at an average of 27.83, with best figures of 3/10, wearing the Pink colours from 2008-15. He is followed by spinner Yuzi Chahal (66 scalps in 46 matches at an average of 22.80 from 2022-24) and Siddharth Trivedi (65 wickets in 76 matches at an average of 29.29, with a four-fer, from 2008-13).

In 16 T20s this year, Archer has been really good, taking 21 wickets at an average of 25.19, with best figures of 2/19. He was England's second-highest wicket-taker during the T20 World Cup this year, with 11 scalps in eight matches at an average of 26.00 and best figures of 2/20.

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Rajasthan Royals Squad: Vaibhav Sooryavanshi, Yashasvi Jaiswal, Dhruv Jurel(w), Riyan Parag(c), Shimron Hetmyer, Donovan Ferreira, Ravindra Jadeja, Jofra Archer, Nandre Burger, Brijesh Sharma, Ravi Bishnoi, Sandeep Sharma, Shubham Dubey, Lhuan-dre Pretorius, Ravi Singh, Yash Raj Punja, Adam Milne, Dasun Shanaka, Tushar Deshpande, Kuldeep Sen, Sushant Mishra, Yudhvir Singh Charak, Kwena Maphaka, Vignesh Puthur, Aman Rao Perala