IPL 2026: KKR Playoff Qualifications Scenario Ahead Of Gujarat Titans Tie, Kolkata Weather Forecast

IPL 2026: Kolkata Knight Riders will not have any room for error when they host an in-form Gujarat Titans in a crucial IPL 2026 game on Saturday at Eden Gardens. KKR's loss to RCB in the last game has made every single game a must-win from here on. The IPL 2024 champions are currently on 9 points after 11 games and can still mathematically qualify for the playoffs.

KKR failed to reach the playoffs last year, and this could be the 2nd year in a row they could miss out on a playoff spot. With three home matches on the bounce, KKR will look to bank on their home crowd support, which has been a pivotal part behind their success.

Should KKR win their remaining games, they will reach a maximum of 15 points and they could still qualify provided some other results go their way. Sunrisers Hyderabad, CSK, Punjab Kings and Rajasthan Royals can still breach the 16 points barrier. So from KKR's perspective, these four teams should lose all their remaining games, as they will not be facing any of them in their last three matches.

Another playoff hopeful, the Delhi Capitals, will take on KKR on May 24 and the latter needs to make sure they win their match against DC. Provided all the criteria are met, KKR could also qualify with 13 points, but they should have a higher Net Run Rate than PBKS as it stands.

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Kolkata Weather Forecast For Saturday

The temperature in Kolkata will hover between 27 and 37 degrees. The forecast predicts light rain in the City Of Joy, but otherwise the sky will remain cloudy. There is a 8% precipitation probability as per AccuWeather.